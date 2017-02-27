WETLAB in Sparks makes investment in equipment | nnbw.com

Western Environmental Testing Laboratory (WETLAB) has made a significant investment in equipment at its Sparks facility.

The company is installing two gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) systems at the facility.

Nick Ross, operations manager for WETLAB, said the capital expense was justified in the increased volume of work it has been receiving. The system should provide improved turnaround times for its myriad of clients.

"If we didn't look into expanding or updating our equipment, we would fail at servicing our clients," Ross said. "With this new equipment really allows us to take care of our clients."

For WETLAB purposes, the GC-MS units will be used to analyze volatile organic compound in water, soil and hazardous waste samples.

GC-MS units have been used for a variety of other applications. Those include but are not limited to environmental monitoring, forensic and criminal cases, food and beverage analysis, petrochemical and hydrocarbon analysis and pharmaceutical applications.

Although it has several applications, WETLAB's GC-MS system would only be used for its three areas of expertise.

Ross explained that GC-MS units have a reputation of being concise, efficient, automated systems that yield fast and reproducible results serving a variety of industries.

Installation of the new equipment should take around 90 days to complete.

WETLAB has clients in both private and government sectors, although Ross declined to identify specific clients.

"A small percentage of our clients are private homeowners," Ross said. "But mostly we service businesses and government entities in all levels."

The company began in 2002 and in 2006 moved into its state-of-the-art, 18,000-square-foot location on Spice Islands Drive in Sparks. It currently employs 40 people at the Sparks facility.

Even when the new equipment is operational, WETLAB probably will not need to add staff at the moment. Generally, one person can operate a GC-MS machine.

Ross added that the company has plenty of room at its business park for future growth if needed.

In addition to its Sparks location, WETLAB has other statewide locations in Elko, Las Vegas and services clients in California, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. WETLAB's Elko and Las Vegas office also has a microbiology lab, while its Las Vegas facilities also sports a wet-chemistry laboratory.