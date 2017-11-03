WGU Nevada announces $125,000 in scholarships for veterans

To honor all those who have served their country, nonprofit online WGU Nevada is offering scholarships for veterans and their families who want to earn their bachelor's and master's degrees.

The WGU Nevada Salute to Veterans Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 per student and will be applied at the rate of $6,250 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms, toward WGU Nevada's already-low tuition of about $3,000 per term for most programs. WGU Nevada will award up to 50 scholarships to new students throughout the Silver State. Applications are being accepted now through Dec. 31, 2017.

Apply for WGU Nevada's Salute to Veterans Scholarship at nevada.wgu.edu/tuition_financial_aid/scholarships/salute_to_veterans.

"The military scholarship that I got from WGU is a blessing for my three kids and me," said Dennis Hall of North Las Vegas, who is currently working on his B.S. in Information Technology. "It is allowing me to move forward with my career, it's not breaking the bank, and I feel like WGU is not just here to help me get a degree, but actually investing in my success."

WGU Nevada's parent university—Western Governors University—has been recognized for 10 consecutive years by Military Advanced Education & Transition as a "Top School" and for six consecutive years as a Military Friendly School by militaryfriendly.com. About 10 percent of WGU's students are active-duty military personnel, veterans, or dependent family members of military personnel.

"We at WGU Nevada have a long history of giving back and showing our appreciation to veterans," said Spencer Stewart, Chancellor of WGU Nevada. "We hope to continue that tradition by helping veterans get the quality education that they deserve."

All WGU Nevada degree programs are competency-based, providing the flexibility that nontraditional students like veterans and their families need.

Designed with employer input to meet the needs of adult learners, competency-based education allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and real-world experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU Nevada's degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their programs, saving both time and money.

The WGU Nevada Salute to Veterans Scholarship is open to new students who have been officially admitted to WGU Nevada. While multiple scholarships will be awarded, it is a competitive program, and scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate's academic record, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.