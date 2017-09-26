WGU teacher’s program recognized

The National Council on Teacher Quality has ranked Western Governors University’s (WGU) Teachers College programs among the best in the nation.

Out of 2,481 programs included in NCTQ's annual Teacher Prep Review, WGU was one of just seven schools to earn the highest overall quality score for its undergraduate secondary teacher prep programs. For this latest report, NCTQ switched to a percentile ranking system, but the results affirm WGU's status among the leading teacher education programs in the country, with its competency-based programs earning a spot in the 99th percentile.

WGU's Teachers College, which has graduated nearly 26,000 students to date, is one of the largest producer of STEM teachers in the country, conferring 11% of the nation's bachelor's and master's degrees in STEM teaching.

"WGU's teaching programs continue to be exemplary at preparing skilled teachers to succeed in the classroom, ensuring the success of our K-12 students," said Kate Walsh, NCTQ President, said in a release. "WGU once again is a top-ranked undergraduate secondary teacher prep program, providing its students not only with sufficient content knowledge, but also with the tools necessary to establish a positive learning environment in the classroom."