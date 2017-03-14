WhyReno.org launches today | nnbw.com

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), Nevada Association of Employers (NAE), Northern Nevada Human Resources Association (NNHRA), and Reno Sparks Association of Realtors (RSAR) launch WhyReno.org website.

“WhyReno.org provides a one-stop location that highlights the many attributes and resources that the Reno, Sparks and Lake Tahoe area has to offer,” explained Valerie Cotta, EDAWN Program Manager for Workforce Development in a press release. “It is designed to make it easy for anyone to access a multitude of information in one site and is ideal for use by recruiters, realtors, and employers and is geared to appeal to a wide audience, from Baby Boomers to Gen-Xers and Millennials.”

The site incorporates media and marketing material from contributors in the community, including the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA), University of Nevada Reno, local and regional government entities, EDAWN major investors, and more. Many high-quality videos, links, photos, and information pieces were curated to tell the Reno-Sparks-Tahoe story. Users can customize a set of links or print pages for potential employment candidates, clients or acquaintances who want to learn more about the community. Companies are encouraged to incorporate media from the toolkit into their own marketing efforts or to include the whole toolkit or a link to the site on their own company websites.

The toolkit contains information on Education, Livability, Arts-Culture and Entertainment. It also includes media that showcases the region, the area’s recent Top Rankings, and has a link for feedback to keep the content current and relevant. “This is a fantastic website that brings the best media from multiple sources together into one place, and which will help raise and improve the branding of the Reno area,” said Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN in a press release.

Karyn Jensen, President of NNHRA and Founder of Human Resources Connection commented, “For any one that is trying to attract and retain candidates in our current labor market, this website will serve as a very helpful and crucial recruiting tool.”

“Northern Nevada has so many assets to offer to those that are considering moving to the region to pursue their careers,” commented John Graham, 2017 President of the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS and Real Estate Agents with RE/Max Premier Properties, “This site brings information together into one easy-to-use interactive site to help those that are new to the region, or thinking about moving to the area to learn more about all that Reno, Sparks, and Tahoe have to offer.”