WIN breakfast discusses impact of art on the economy

Randy Cohen, vice president of research and policy at Americans for the Arts, keynotes the next WIN breakfast meeting, slated for 7 a.m., Friday, Nov. 17 the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

The City of Reno commissioned Randy Cohen and Americans for the Arts to conduct a study on the economic impact of arts on the local community. He recently published "Americans Speak Out About the Arts," one of the largest national public opinion studies about the arts ever conducted. He also published two premier economic studies of the arts industries – "Arts & Economic Prosperity," the national impact study of nonprofit arts organizations and their audiences; and "Creative Industries," a mapping study of the nation's 703,000 arts establishments and their employees.

Cohen also developed the National Arts Policy Roundtable, an annual convening of leaders who focus on the advancement of American culture, in partnership with Robert Redford and the Sundance Institute.

Cost for the breakfast is $15 for WIN members and $30 for non-members. RSVPs are encouraged. For more information, visit: http://winevada.com