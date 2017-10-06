WIN hosts its next breakfast Oct. 26

WIN’s next breakfast meeting features comedian Karyn Ruth White as keynote speaker Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 a.m. at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

White also owns Denver based Laugh and Learn Productions, LLC.

Generally the monthly WIN breakfasts are on Friday, but with Nevada Day this month, it will be on Thursday.

Cost for the breakfast is $15 for WIN members and $30 for non-members. RSVPs are encouraged. For details or to RSVP, go online at: http://www.winevada.com.