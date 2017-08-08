WIN’s next breakfast meeting set for August 25 | nnbw.com

The August WIN Breakfast features researcher and influencer, Michelle Poler. The breakfast will be held on August 25th and is sponsored by Eide Bailly CPAs and Business Advisors.

Michelle's humorous, refreshing and inspiring speaking style has been captivating audiences across the globe. With authentic storytelling, engaging visuals and her 100 Days Without Fear experience, Michelle will show you how to challenge your comfort zone to tap into your full potential.

Michelle Poler is known for the project 100 Days Without Fear, and for the social movement Hello Fears.

She has spoken at TEDx, Google, Facebook, and at the World Domination Summit among others. Michelle is originally from Caracas, Venezuela and has a Masters in Branding from the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

She is currently touring the world speaking at companies, schools and organizations teaching audiences how to step outside their comfort zones as a way to tap into their full potential. She is also the host of YouTube/Podcast series Dear Younger Self.

WIN is northern Nevada's only organization that provides an optimal networking environment with hundreds of community and business leaders for a minimal time commitment from its members. WIN's goal is to create an open forum for connections and the sharing of ideas among northern Nevada's professional community.

WIN holds monthly breakfast meetings; generally on the last Friday of every month, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, beginning at 7 a.m. Breakfast is $15 for members and $30 for non-members. RSVPs are encouraged. For more information, to register for this event or to become a WIN member, please visit http://www.winevada.com.