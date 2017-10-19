WNC hosts holistic land workshop

Western Nevada College Specialty Crop Institute will offer a "Holistic Land Management" for farming workshop on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the WNC Fallon Campus, 160 Campus Way in Fallon.

Featured speaker Spencer Smith, rancher and owner/operator of the Jefferson Center for Holistic Management, will teach attendees how to implement a holistic farm plan that can improve soil and improve production and profits. Attendees will learn how to read ecosystem processes, time grazing to produce the best grass-finished livestock, build healthy soil and integrate livestock into cropping systems. The workshop includes a ranch tour where attendees will learn how to read soil health indicators and develop an action plan to address issues unique to their agricultural operation.

Cost is $95 if registered by Friday, Oct. 27 and $100 after that date. Additional farm or family members can register for $50 per person. Lunch and a ranch tour are included.

Online registration is available at http://www.wnc.edu/specialty-crop-institute. Additional information or registration is available by contacting Ann Louhela at 775-423-7565, ext. 2228 or at ann.louhela@wnc.edu.