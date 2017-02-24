Wood Rodgers makes $20,000 donation to the WCSD | nnbw.com

Wood Rodgers, a multi-discliplinary engineering firm, celebrated its 20th anniversary by donating $20,000 to the Washoe County School District to encourage students in the K-12 system to pursue STEM education.

The donation provides scholarships for Washoe County high school students who are engaged in college-level engineering and math courses.

Also in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Wood Rodgers will provide demonstration assemblies at schools in Washoe County in to the world of engineering.

The donation also provide students with the opportunity to watch the screening of "Dream Big: Engineering Our World," a film that been inspiring K-12 students across the United States to pursue careers in engineering.

The film was discovered by Andy Durling, a principal in the Reno office of Wood Rodgers who sought to bring a screening of the film to the Truckee Meadows.

Wood Rodgers is tentatively planning to bus students up to the University of Nevada, Reno, to view the film during UNR's Innovation Engineering Day.

On hand to accept the donation was Angie Taylor, President of the Board of Trustees of the WCSD and two graduating high school seniors.

The presentation was made during Wood Rodgers grand opening ceremony of its new 20,000-square-foot facility in Southeast Reno, on Thursday, Feb. 23. As a part of the celebration, Feb. 23 was proclaimed "Wood Rodgers Day" by the City of Reno.

"We wanted to inspire students and innovators, and motivate the next generation of engineers," said Steve Strickland, vice president and principal-in-charge in Reno office of Wood Rodgers. "The 20-20-20 theme was a perfect fit to celebrate our 20 years in business."

Founded in February 1997 and headquartered in Sacramento, Wood Rodgers has six offices throughout California and Nevada. It has engineered northern Nevada projects, including Rancharrah, the Park Lane Mall redevelopment, and the Regional Transportation Commission's 4th Street / Prater Way Corridor project.