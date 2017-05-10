Yelp Reno, Reno Ronald McDonald House launch foodie event | nnbw.com

Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada, a nonprofit that houses families with children receiving treatment at local hospitals, is partnering with Yelp Reno to launch Yelp's Home Away from Home at Toll Brother's Regency at Damonte Ranch on June 28 from 6-9 p.m. Nine of the region's top caterers and chefs will take over the nine model homes at the park to create comfort food recipes for an estimated 600 (21 and over) attendees.

Designed to emulate the warm, welcoming environment families experience at the Reno Ronald McDonald House every day, Yelp's Home Away from Home offers attendees the chance to explore nine luxury homes while sampling comfort food recipes. While exploring the park, participants will be able to peruse staged vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover Reno, lounge seating from RC Willey, listen to music and learn more about the families the nonprofit has kept close over the years. At the close of the event, the first 600 attendees will receive a commemorative cook book featuring the recipes they sampled.

While the event is free, those interested in attending must RSVP through Yelp. Donations of $15 to the charity are encouraged and will go toward keeping families close at the Reno Ronald McDonald House.

Participating chefs and caterers include: Great Thyme Catering, Liberty Food & Wine Exchange, Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel, The Cheeseboard, Crème Café & Catering, Blend Catering, Butter + Salt Gatherings, and Süp. The Petite Street food and Pigeon Head Brewery will offer libations. Guests are encouraged to make travel arrangements with Uber or Lyft or park at nearby RC Willey to enjoy complimentary shuttle service to the model home park courtesy of Eldorado Resorts and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

The ninth home will be inhabited by Whole Foods Market Reno. The market donated ingredients for chefs to prepare their comfort recipes at the Reno Ronald McDonald House as part of the nonprofit's Chef Program (wherein volunteers prepare meals for guests staying at the House). As part of Whole Foods Market Reno's integration in Yelp's Home Away from Home, they selected RMHC Northern Nevada as the recipient of its Nickels for Nonprofits program until July 2, 2017. Patrons who use reusable shopping bags are offered a nickel off of their total bill for each bag reused or the chance to allocate that change to the selected charity.

Yelp's Home Away from Home is made possible through the collaboration of sponsors: Blanchard, Krasner & French, Jaguar Land Rover Reno, Toll Brothers, Inc., Blend Catering, Butter + Salt Gatherings, The Cheeseboard, Crème Café & Catering, Great Thyme Catering, Liberty Food & Wine Exchange, Sup, Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel, Whole Foods, KRXI FOX 11, Marcello Rostogni Photography, RC Willey, Do Well Events, JERiCK iMAGE, Dickson Realty, Eldorado Resorts and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

To RSVP, visit bit.ly/yelpcomfort. For media inquiries, email Rachel Gattuso at rachel@rmhc-reno.org or call (775) 322-4663.