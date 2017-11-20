YPN’s 2017 Twenty under 40 winners named

The winners of the 11th annual Twenty under 40 awards were lauded Nov. 17 in recognition as young and accomplished leaders in the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network.

The event, held in the Topaz Ballroom of the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel, drew more than 250 business leaders and others.

The winners:

Eaton Dunkelberger, CEO of Sierra Nevada Journeys.

Shane Dyer, vice president of Dyer Engineering Consultants.

Lindsay Harmon, executive director of Connect Nevada LLC.

Rikki Hensley-Ricker, director of operations at Bristlecone Family Resources.

Erik Jimenez, director of legislative affairs at Argentum Partners.

Sarah Johns, evening anchor, KOLO 8 News Now.

Brock Marquez, Realtor at Dickson Realty.

Colie McManus, director of marketing, Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

Nate Pearson, CEO and co-founder of TrainerRoad.com.

Kylie Rowe, vice president of relocation at Dickson Realty.

Andy Durling, partner at Wood Rodgers.

Don Tatro, executive director of the Builders Association of Northern Nevada.

Jennifer Walker, director of clinical excellence at Renown Health.

Zeina Barkawi, senior vice president, talent acquisition manager, Bank of America.

Vanessa Vancour, faculty, Reynolds School of Journalism, University of Nevada, Reno.

Jennifer Henderson, experience delivery leader at Intuit.

Nathan Kanute, attorney at Snell & Wilmer LLP.

Colby Frey, owner and operator of Frey Ranch Estate Distillery.

Brianna Bullentini, Rawbry, CEO and creator, Children's Cabinet.

Cortney Young, mediator at Fennemore Craig PC.