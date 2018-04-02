Business leads from NNBW for March 26-30, 2018
April 2, 2018
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Northern Nevada Business Weekly publishes Business Leads drawn from public records sources. The information is published as a convenience for readers.
Fictitious firm name filings
Washoe County
Sabrina Alicia Lopez
DBA: Absolute Beyond Amazing Housecleaning
Cleaning services
974 Caboose Way
Sparks, NV 89434
Linda Kegel Caines
DBA: Big Dreams & Horses
Equine services
235 Leo Drive
Sparks, NV 89431
Timothy Brown
DBA: Blew Lagoon
Rentals
608 Lariat Circle
No. 4
Incline Village, NV 89451
Monitronics International, Inc.
DBA: Brinks Home Security
Alarm monitoring and services
1990 Wittington Place
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
CID Consultants LLC
DBA: CCI
Real estate consulting
923 Incline Way
Suite 6
Incline Village, NV 89451
CID Consultants LLC
DBA: CCI Subdivision.net
Real estate consulting
923 Incline Way
Suite 6
Incline Village, NV 89451
Averill Consulting Group, Inc.
DBA: Channelsol
IT security
1865 Plumas St.
Suite 3
Reno, NV 89509
Ruben Ernesto Estrada-Campos
DBA: Cielito Lindo Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant
3687 Kings Row
Reno, NV 89503
Fuse 44 Reno, LLC
DBA: Colony Inn Apartments
Apartment rentals
1000 Harvard Way
Reno, NV 89502
Congelo's Handyman Service
Handyman services
Mark Congelo
7699 Crest Bluff Drive
Reno, NV 89506
Elizabeth Ann Cook
DBA: Cookie's Legal Services
Litigation and legal services
2522 Wabash Circle
Sparks, NV 89434
Kenneth Blasier
DBA: Crafty's
Auto body and repairs
2625 Dickerson Road
Reno, NV 89503
Wayne Shigemi Inouye
DBA: Dine 2 Go Reno
Food services
5150 Mae Anne Ave.
No. 405/106
Reno, NV 89523
Selyabu LLC
DBA: Dragon Bite
Snacks
5000 Meadowood Mall Circle
Reno, NV 89502
Thomas John Adkins
DBA: Eats Cooking Co.
Cooking
10411 Golden Pine Road
Truckee, CA 96162
El Taconazo, Inc.
DBA: El Taconazo
Restaurant
555 Greenbrae Drive
Sparks, NV 89431
Erika Saldivar
DBA: Erika's Beauty Salon & Spa
Beauty salon
250 S. Parks St.
Reno, NV 89502
Exotic Motors L.L.C.
DBA: Exotics of Reno
Automotive storage
204 Edison Way
Reno, NV 89502
Gerardo De Carmen Castillo
DBA: Family Glass
Shower doors
115 W. 5thAve.
Space 12
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Sobedya Villagomez
DBA: Fiesta N Fashion Boutique
Clothing sales
3070 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
Carol Dawn Sturgeon
DBA: Flowfit
Fitness professional
1370 Meridian Ranch Drive
Reno, NV 89523
SWD-Quarry FVS II LLC
DBA: Fountainhouse II at Victorian Square
Apartment rentals
1240 and 1260 venue of the Oaks
Sparks, NV 89431
Jrobnett Investment, LLC
DBA: Franktown Corner
Property leasing
2303 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
K&I Worldwide Enterprise LLC
DBA: Griffin Mattress & Furniture
Furniture and mattress sales
1901 Silverada Blvd.
Unit 6
Reno, NV 89512
KH Pursuits, LLC
DBA: Huntington Learning Center
Exam prep and tutoring
4920 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89502
Lakeside Bar & Grill, LLC
DBA: Lakeside Bar & Grill
Bar and grill
3466 Lakeside Drive
Reno, NV 89509
Lenox Lane
DBA: Lenox Lane Boutique
Internet clothing sales
5334 valley Vista Drive
Sparks, NV 89431
Lincoln Garden Investors, LLC
DBA: Lincoln Garden Apartments
Apartment rentals
190 C St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Ana Rodriguez-Luna
DBA: Luna's Cleaning Service
Housecleaning services
770 Jamaica Ave.
Apt. 3
Reno, NV 89502
McClain's Mobile DJ LLC
DBA: McClain's Mobile DJ
Mobile DJ
1306 Grassland Road
Dayton, NV 89403
Antonio Meza-Ibanez
DBA: Meza's Lawn Service
Lawn service
1570 Oliver Ave.
Reno, NV 89512
Midtown Beauty Bar LLC
DBA: Midtown Beauty Bar
Salon
927 Haskell St.
Reno, NV 89509
David Chaffin, M.D., Professional Corp.
DBA: Nevada Eye Consultants
Ophthalmology practice
5420 Kietzke Lane
No. 103
Reno, NV 89511
Nevada Hills Investors, LLC
DBA: Nevada Hills Apartments
Apartment rentals
1050 Nevada St.
Reno, NV 89503
Nevada Trial Lawyers Association
DBA: Nevada Justice Association
Nonprofit professional association
406 N. Nevada St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Fedora McPherson
DBA: New Leaf Exchange
Training and event planning services
2078 Evening Shadows Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Erika Saldivar Casas
DBA: Nexos Enterprise
Company promotions
215 S. Wells Ave.
Suite D
Reno, NV 89502
Jeremy Pantoja
DBA: Pan Pantoja Art/Potentialist Workshop
Performance, visual art gallery
836 E. 2ndSt.
Reno, NV 89502
Thomas Cleveland Pierce
DBA: Raging Main
Songwriting and band
2518 Betsy St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Rolly Cayanan Castro
DBA: Recoat Tub and Tile Refinishing
Handyman services
721 16thSt.
Sparks, NV 89431
Regina Marie Investors, LLC
DBA: Regina Marie Apartments
Apartment rentals
1143 Jones St.
Reno, NV 89503
Mark Sullivan
DBA: Reno Brewery
Brewery and taphouse
72 E. Glendale Ave.
Sparks, NV 89431
Anthony Amero
DBA: Reno Kodiaks
Basketball league
580 Dancing Cloud Court
Reno, NV 89511
Charles Bengyak
DBA: Reno Sparks Courier
Courier service
5535 Knoll View Way
Sparks, NV 89436
Kim Rene Doyle
DBA: Reno-Sparks Academy of Sign Language
Teaching sign language
325 5thSt.
Sparks, NV 89431
Cynthia Leigh Sarver
DBA: Sarkaczm Trading
Personal finance
255 N. Sierra St.
Unit 1912
Reno, NV 89501
Chikara Kan, Inc.
DBA: Shoot No Shoot Productions
Audio, video printing productions
3495 Lakeside Drive
No. 172
Reno, NV 89509
Los Angeles Truck Centers, LLC
DBA: Sierra Freightliner Sterling Western Star
Truck dealership
1550 E. Greg St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Jason Bell
DBA: Silver Sage Wildlife Studio
Taxidermy
28 Glen Carran Circle
Sparks, NV 89431
Cindy Michelle Aguilar
DBA: Silver State Janitorial Services
Janitorial services
18241 Pin Oak Court
Reno, NV 89508
Jorge Alcantar-Ayala
DBA: Silver Green Landscaping
Landscape maintenance
9525 Greenleaf Court
Reno, NV 89506
Jeanne Marie Giles
DBA: Simply Living 365
Essential oils
260 Gooseberry Drive
Reno, NV 89523
Stephanie Anne Preku
DBA: Susan Pansky Planning
Land use planning and entitlement consulting
615 Ubaldo Court
Reno, NV 89521
Terri Ann Kuehne
DBA: Terri's Creative Crafts
Homemade crafts
1877 El Rancho Drive
No. 91
Sparks, NV 89431
SWD-Quarry Bridges, LLC
DBA: The Bridges at Victorian Square
Apartment rentals
1125 and 1130 Avenue of the Oaks
Sparks, NV 89431
Jake Koster
DBA: The Dude
Graphic services
1734 C St.
Apt. A
Sparks, NV 89431
Beth Waldren
DBA: Thyme For Change
Health coaching
235 Stags Leap Circle
Sparks, NV 89441
Miya, LLC
DBA: Title Boxing Club, LLC
Boxing club
175 Damonte Ranch Parkway
Suite A
Reno, NV 89521
Hillcrest Properties of Reno, LLC
DBA: Travelier Mobile Home Park
Real estate rentals
777 Gentry Way
Reno, NV 89502
Victor Garibaldi Toribio
DBA: V & J Handyman Services
Handyman services
5590 Leon Drive
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Vicente Lugo Delgado
DBA: V L Law Care
Lawn care services
6260 Lundy Road
Sun Valley, NV 89433
Los Angeles Truck Centers, LLC
DBA: Velocity Truck Centers
Truck dealership
1550 E. Greg St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Lamberto Ramos
DBA: We Care About Kids Boxing Association
Youth boxing
1901 Silverada St.
No. 8
Reno, NV 89512
Douglas County
Katy Hanlon
DBA: Katy's Ranch Sitting
Ranch care and livestock sitting
805-444-6574
P.O. Box 694
Minden, NV 89423
Robert Stevens
DBA: Mr. Appliance of Carson City
Appliance repair and service
775-690-3298
795 Jacks Valley Road
Carson City, NV 89705
Michael Lentz
DBA: Bed Bear Mechanical
Plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor
775-230-5886
P.O. Bo 1060
Carson City, NV 89702
Jacqueline Paris
DBA: The Armed Cook
Food service
408-332-0447
1340 Windsor Drive
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Mike Downs
DBA: The Creamery
Ice cream shop
775-351-5729
1411 Highway 395
Gardnerville, NV 89410
CPB Holdings Ltd.
DBA: Bently Heritage Estate Distillery
Spirits distillery and food services
775-783-4600
1617 Water St.
Minden, NV 89423
Bently Family LLC
DBA: Bently Ranch Butcher Shop
Retail and wholesale meats
775-782-4513
1089 Stockyard Road
Minden, NV 89423
David Verret
DBA: Brinks Home Security
Security alarm monitoring and services
800-235-9918
P.O. Box 814530
Dallas, TX 75381
Web Resource LLC
DBA: Budget Wholesale
Wholesale
No phone number listed
P.O. Box 4470
Stateline, NV 989449
Domenic Serratore
DBA: Insurematic Agency
Insurance producer
617-502-5372
28 Liberty St.
5thFloor
New York, NY 10005
Christopher Makowski
DBA: Keep It Spicy
Food distributor
530-314-9575
P.O. Box 4303
Stateline, NV 89449
Joseph Lavezzo
DBA: Lavezzo Photography
Photography
650-787-6195
1481 Downs Drive
Minden, NV 89423
Commercial real estate transactions
Office
VAK Rentals, LLC
The buyer purchased a 13,532-square-foot building at 5470 Reno Corporate Drive in Reno. Tom Fennell and Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.
Retail
Basix Martial Arts
The tenant leased 1,800 square feet at 80 E. Patriot Blvd., Suite C, in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord.
