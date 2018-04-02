Business leads from NNBW for March 26-30, 2018

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Northern Nevada Business Weekly publishes Business Leads drawn from public records sources. The information is published as a convenience for readers.

Fictitious firm name filings

Washoe County

Sabrina Alicia Lopez

DBA: Absolute Beyond Amazing Housecleaning

Cleaning services

974 Caboose Way

Sparks, NV 89434

Linda Kegel Caines

DBA: Big Dreams & Horses

Equine services

235 Leo Drive

Sparks, NV 89431

Timothy Brown

DBA: Blew Lagoon

Rentals

608 Lariat Circle

No. 4

Incline Village, NV 89451

Monitronics International, Inc.

DBA: Brinks Home Security

Alarm monitoring and services

1990 Wittington Place

Farmers Branch, TX 75234

CID Consultants LLC

DBA: CCI

Real estate consulting

923 Incline Way

Suite 6

Incline Village, NV 89451

CID Consultants LLC

DBA: CCI Subdivision.net

Real estate consulting

923 Incline Way

Suite 6

Incline Village, NV 89451

Averill Consulting Group, Inc.

DBA: Channelsol

IT security

1865 Plumas St.

Suite 3

Reno, NV 89509

Ruben Ernesto Estrada-Campos

DBA: Cielito Lindo Mexican Restaurant

Restaurant

3687 Kings Row

Reno, NV 89503

Fuse 44 Reno, LLC

DBA: Colony Inn Apartments

Apartment rentals

1000 Harvard Way

Reno, NV 89502

Congelo's Handyman Service

Handyman services

Mark Congelo

7699 Crest Bluff Drive

Reno, NV 89506

Elizabeth Ann Cook

DBA: Cookie's Legal Services

Litigation and legal services

2522 Wabash Circle

Sparks, NV 89434

Kenneth Blasier

DBA: Crafty's

Auto body and repairs

2625 Dickerson Road

Reno, NV 89503

Wayne Shigemi Inouye

DBA: Dine 2 Go Reno

Food services

5150 Mae Anne Ave.

No. 405/106

Reno, NV 89523

Selyabu LLC

DBA: Dragon Bite

Snacks

5000 Meadowood Mall Circle

Reno, NV 89502

Thomas John Adkins

DBA: Eats Cooking Co.

Cooking

10411 Golden Pine Road

Truckee, CA 96162

El Taconazo, Inc.

DBA: El Taconazo

Restaurant

555 Greenbrae Drive

Sparks, NV 89431

Erika Saldivar

DBA: Erika's Beauty Salon & Spa

Beauty salon

250 S. Parks St.

Reno, NV 89502

Exotic Motors L.L.C.

DBA: Exotics of Reno

Automotive storage

204 Edison Way

Reno, NV 89502

Gerardo De Carmen Castillo

DBA: Family Glass

Shower doors

115 W. 5thAve.

Space 12

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Sobedya Villagomez

DBA: Fiesta N Fashion Boutique

Clothing sales

3070 Kietzke Lane

Reno, NV 89502

Carol Dawn Sturgeon

DBA: Flowfit

Fitness professional

1370 Meridian Ranch Drive

Reno, NV 89523

SWD-Quarry FVS II LLC

DBA: Fountainhouse II at Victorian Square

Apartment rentals

1240 and 1260 venue of the Oaks

Sparks, NV 89431

Jrobnett Investment, LLC

DBA: Franktown Corner

Property leasing

2303 Kietzke Lane

Reno, NV 89502

K&I Worldwide Enterprise LLC

DBA: Griffin Mattress & Furniture

Furniture and mattress sales

1901 Silverada Blvd.

Unit 6

Reno, NV 89512

KH Pursuits, LLC

DBA: Huntington Learning Center

Exam prep and tutoring

4920 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89502

Lakeside Bar & Grill, LLC

DBA: Lakeside Bar & Grill

Bar and grill

3466 Lakeside Drive

Reno, NV 89509

Lenox Lane

DBA: Lenox Lane Boutique

Internet clothing sales

5334 valley Vista Drive

Sparks, NV 89431

Lincoln Garden Investors, LLC

DBA: Lincoln Garden Apartments

Apartment rentals

190 C St.

Sparks, NV 89431

Ana Rodriguez-Luna

DBA: Luna's Cleaning Service

Housecleaning services

770 Jamaica Ave.

Apt. 3

Reno, NV 89502

McClain's Mobile DJ LLC

DBA: McClain's Mobile DJ

Mobile DJ

1306 Grassland Road

Dayton, NV 89403

Antonio Meza-Ibanez

DBA: Meza's Lawn Service

Lawn service

1570 Oliver Ave.

Reno, NV 89512

Midtown Beauty Bar LLC

DBA: Midtown Beauty Bar

Salon

927 Haskell St.

Reno, NV 89509

David Chaffin, M.D., Professional Corp.

DBA: Nevada Eye Consultants

Ophthalmology practice

5420 Kietzke Lane

No. 103

Reno, NV 89511

Nevada Hills Investors, LLC

DBA: Nevada Hills Apartments

Apartment rentals

1050 Nevada St.

Reno, NV 89503

Nevada Trial Lawyers Association

DBA: Nevada Justice Association

Nonprofit professional association

406 N. Nevada St.

Carson City, NV 89703

Fedora McPherson

DBA: New Leaf Exchange

Training and event planning services

2078 Evening Shadows Drive

Sparks, NV 89436

Erika Saldivar Casas

DBA: Nexos Enterprise

Company promotions

215 S. Wells Ave.

Suite D

Reno, NV 89502

Jeremy Pantoja

DBA: Pan Pantoja Art/Potentialist Workshop

Performance, visual art gallery

836 E. 2ndSt.

Reno, NV 89502

Thomas Cleveland Pierce

DBA: Raging Main

Songwriting and band

2518 Betsy St.

Sparks, NV 89431

Rolly Cayanan Castro

DBA: Recoat Tub and Tile Refinishing

Handyman services

721 16thSt.

Sparks, NV 89431

Regina Marie Investors, LLC

DBA: Regina Marie Apartments

Apartment rentals

1143 Jones St.

Reno, NV 89503

Mark Sullivan

DBA: Reno Brewery

Brewery and taphouse

72 E. Glendale Ave.

Sparks, NV 89431

Anthony Amero

DBA: Reno Kodiaks

Basketball league

580 Dancing Cloud Court

Reno, NV 89511

Charles Bengyak

DBA: Reno Sparks Courier

Courier service

5535 Knoll View Way

Sparks, NV 89436

Kim Rene Doyle

DBA: Reno-Sparks Academy of Sign Language

Teaching sign language

325 5thSt.

Sparks, NV 89431

Cynthia Leigh Sarver

DBA: Sarkaczm Trading

Personal finance

255 N. Sierra St.

Unit 1912

Reno, NV 89501

Chikara Kan, Inc.

DBA: Shoot No Shoot Productions

Audio, video printing productions

3495 Lakeside Drive

No. 172

Reno, NV 89509

Los Angeles Truck Centers, LLC

DBA: Sierra Freightliner Sterling Western Star

Truck dealership

1550 E. Greg St.

Sparks, NV 89431

Jason Bell

DBA: Silver Sage Wildlife Studio

Taxidermy

28 Glen Carran Circle

Sparks, NV 89431

Cindy Michelle Aguilar

DBA: Silver State Janitorial Services

Janitorial services

18241 Pin Oak Court

Reno, NV 89508

Jorge Alcantar-Ayala

DBA: Silver Green Landscaping

Landscape maintenance

9525 Greenleaf Court

Reno, NV 89506

Jeanne Marie Giles

DBA: Simply Living 365

Essential oils

260 Gooseberry Drive

Reno, NV 89523

Stephanie Anne Preku

DBA: Susan Pansky Planning

Land use planning and entitlement consulting

615 Ubaldo Court

Reno, NV 89521

Terri Ann Kuehne

DBA: Terri's Creative Crafts

Homemade crafts

1877 El Rancho Drive

No. 91

Sparks, NV 89431

SWD-Quarry Bridges, LLC

DBA: The Bridges at Victorian Square

Apartment rentals

1125 and 1130 Avenue of the Oaks

Sparks, NV 89431

Jake Koster

DBA: The Dude

Graphic services

1734 C St.

Apt. A

Sparks, NV 89431

Beth Waldren

DBA: Thyme For Change

Health coaching

235 Stags Leap Circle

Sparks, NV 89441

Miya, LLC

DBA: Title Boxing Club, LLC

Boxing club

175 Damonte Ranch Parkway

Suite A

Reno, NV 89521

Hillcrest Properties of Reno, LLC

DBA: Travelier Mobile Home Park

Real estate rentals

777 Gentry Way

Reno, NV 89502

Victor Garibaldi Toribio

DBA: V & J Handyman Services

Handyman services

5590 Leon Drive

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Vicente Lugo Delgado

DBA: V L Law Care

Lawn care services

6260 Lundy Road

Sun Valley, NV 89433

Los Angeles Truck Centers, LLC

DBA: Velocity Truck Centers

Truck dealership

1550 E. Greg St.

Sparks, NV 89431

Lamberto Ramos

DBA: We Care About Kids Boxing Association

Youth boxing

1901 Silverada St.

No. 8

Reno, NV 89512

Douglas County

Katy Hanlon

DBA: Katy's Ranch Sitting

Ranch care and livestock sitting

805-444-6574

P.O. Box 694

Minden, NV 89423

Robert Stevens

DBA: Mr. Appliance of Carson City

Appliance repair and service

775-690-3298

795 Jacks Valley Road

Carson City, NV 89705

Michael Lentz

DBA: Bed Bear Mechanical

Plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor

775-230-5886

P.O. Bo 1060

Carson City, NV 89702

Jacqueline Paris

DBA: The Armed Cook

Food service

408-332-0447

1340 Windsor Drive

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Mike Downs

DBA: The Creamery

Ice cream shop

775-351-5729

1411 Highway 395

Gardnerville, NV 89410

CPB Holdings Ltd.

DBA: Bently Heritage Estate Distillery

Spirits distillery and food services

775-783-4600

1617 Water St.

Minden, NV 89423

Bently Family LLC

DBA: Bently Ranch Butcher Shop

Retail and wholesale meats

775-782-4513

1089 Stockyard Road

Minden, NV 89423

David Verret

DBA: Brinks Home Security

Security alarm monitoring and services

800-235-9918

P.O. Box 814530

Dallas, TX 75381

Web Resource LLC

DBA: Budget Wholesale

Wholesale

No phone number listed

P.O. Box 4470

Stateline, NV 989449

Domenic Serratore

DBA: Insurematic Agency

Insurance producer

617-502-5372

28 Liberty St.

5thFloor

New York, NY 10005

Christopher Makowski

DBA: Keep It Spicy

Food distributor

530-314-9575

P.O. Box 4303

Stateline, NV 89449

Joseph Lavezzo

DBA: Lavezzo Photography

Photography

650-787-6195

1481 Downs Drive

Minden, NV 89423

Commercial real estate transactions

Office

VAK Rentals, LLC

The buyer purchased a 13,532-square-foot building at 5470 Reno Corporate Drive in Reno. Tom Fennell and Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

Retail

Basix Martial Arts

The tenant leased 1,800 square feet at 80 E. Patriot Blvd., Suite C, in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord.