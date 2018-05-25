Northern Nevada Business View Business Leads: May 2018

Notice to readers:

The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.

The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.

Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads for May 2018.

——————————————-

BUSINESS LICENSES – CARSON CITY

All Season Mobile RV Repairs

Auto repair

Weston Emery

775-781-2306

240 W. Hampton Drive

Carson City, NV 89706

Amanda's Designs

Design services

Amanda Vanever

775-350-0932

511 Sugarloaf Drive

Dayton, NV 89403

August Tans

Personal care services

Hillary Correa

775-443-1345

740 Stafford Way

Carson City, NV 89701

Bio-One Reno

Remediation services

Caring Bio Hazard Clean-Up Inc.

775-499-5304

6790 Talmedge Circle

Sparks, NV 89436

Blue Bull

Gaming license

Sartini Gaming, LLC

702-893-7777

6595 S. Jones Blvd.

Carson City, NV 89701

BooBoo's Buddies, LLC

Pet care

BooBoo's Buddies, LLC

415-307-3372

1749 Old Hot Springs Road

Carson City, NV 89706

Bramco Construction Corp.

Contractor

Bramco Construction Corp.

775-356-1781

325 S. 18 St.

Sparks, NV 89436

Carson City Tire Pros

Tire dealer

ANH Holdings, LLC

530-577-5369

119 Hot Springs Road

Carson City, NV 89706

Classic Finishes, LLC

Contractor

General Finishes, LLC

775-470-5218

705 W. Center St.

Suite 300

Reno, NV 89501

Concierge Medical Practitioners

Healthcare services

Concierge Medical Practitioners

775-342-5264

206 N. Curry St.

Carson City, NV 89703

David's Moving Services

Used household and office goods

David Baldassare

775-882-8233

1621 Koontz Lane

Carson City, NV 89701

Diverse Services

Contractor

Deanna Dunn

775-220-3645

3534 Silverado Drive

Carson City, NV 89705

Elite Help

Waste collection

Carlos Nunez

775-350-4618

415, 17, 19 E. Long St.

Suite 421

Carson City, NV 89706

Full Circle Compost

Wholesale

Nevada Organics LLC

775-450-6674

1507 Highway 50 East

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Hotel Rehabs

Commercial building construction

Hotel Rehabs, LLC

312-898-0080

1 S. Wacker

Suite 200

Chicago, IL 60606

JRH Advanced Gunsmithing

Household services

Jack Huntington

775-355-775-355-6898

2701 Conestoga Drive

No. 126

Carson City, NV 89706

Mr. Appliance of Reno

Appliance repair and installation

Sierra Home Services LLC

775-690-3298

795 Jacks Valley Road

Carson City, NV 89705

Olson Electrical Services

Contractor

Olson Electrical Services

415-606-0671

117 Bernal Road

Suite 70-142

San Jose, CA 95119

Realm

Custom computer programming

Start Again LLC

817-345-7723

4100 Hobart Road

Son City, NV 89703

The Casa Verde Group

Administrative and management consulting

Kelly Thomas

775-461-0474

168 Springview Drive

Carson City, NV 89701

Valley Inventory Service

Business support services

Jeffrey Holdings, Inc.

707-422-7045

1180 Horizon Drive

Suite B

Fairfield, CA 94533

BUSINESS LICENSES – ELKO COUNTY

Anderson's Handyman Service

Handyman services

William Anderson

805-503-2209

544 8th St.

Elko, NV 89801

Behind The Curtain

Cleaning services

Natalie Bilyeu

775-375-0475

603 Westcott Drive

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Cabo

Bar

Nuala LLC

775-340-7858

449 Railroad St.

Elko, NV 89801

Freshwater Fish 'N Stuff

Retail

Hansen's Hobbies LLC

775-340-3635

1326 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Lawn & Order-Special Clipping Unit

Lawn care

Dave and Christy McCabe

775-340-3069

336 W. Oak St.

Elko, NV 89801

Pearce Services

Contractor

Pearce Services, LLC

805-467-2528

3720 La Cruz Way

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Pearson Brothers Construction Co.

Contractor

Pearson Brothers Construction Co.

775-962-1559

10990 Camp Valley Road

Pioche, NV 89043

Quality Demolition

Contractor

Quality Companies

775-359-0527

324 S. 18th St.

Sparks, NV 89431

STC Netcom, Inc.

Contractor

STC Netcom, Inc.

916-660-1681

11611 Industry Ave.

Fontana, CA 92337

The Mane Salon

Hair, skin and nails salon

Randi Bluemel

775-299-1221

2715 Argent Ave.

No. 8

Elko, NV 89801

Vector Security Inc.

Sales, service and installation of security systems

Vector Security Inc.

724-741-2200

2000 Ericsson Drive

Warrendale, PA 15086

White Desert Witch

Retail candle making

Jeanette Friedel

775-299-2707

1525 Opal Drive

Apt. I-300

Elko, NV 89801

————————————–

BANKRUPTCY FILINGS

Michael John and Jeanette Weaver

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sandra L. Salas

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Bellwether Ventures LLC

DBA: Canvas Junkies

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Frank J. O'Brien

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Michael David Alan and Tiffany M. Sherman

Elko County

Chapter 7

Jeremy M. and Jennifer H. Budge

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Nicholas E.J. Vonduering

Carson City

Chapter 7

Alma M. Medina

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Tammy Lynn Bryant

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shawna Marie Degiovanni

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Bryan Clint Leek, Jr.

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Robert L. Jackson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sharon A. Napoleon

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Stephanie D. Steely

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Leslie Matias

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Pui Tat Mercado

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Phillip E. Westbrook

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Brittany Ann Giambra

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christine Anne Pearson

Carson City

Chapter 7

Maximillan V. and Julia Marie H. Nepomuceno

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Richard Eugene and Candice Kay Brown

Carson City

Chapter 7

Laurie L. Curry

Carson City

Chapter 7

Jordon L. Oliver and Shelby A. Turner

Elko County

Chapter 7

Marcus David and Laura Ann Barth

Lyon County

Chapter 7

David J. Whooley and Cynthia J. Davin

Churchill County

Chapter 13

LaDonna Faye Stolla

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sabina Reiley

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Yvonne M. Zopp

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Maria Isabel Meza-Martinez

Carson City

Chapter 7

James M. and Patsy T. Tidwell

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Laurie A. Stokes

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Adam J. and Shelly A. Jacobson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Sharon A. Shearan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Juliana Hill

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Bryan and Mikayla Allegretto

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Christopher Michael Childers

Carson City

Chapter 7

Roberto Fuentes, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Taylor Dawn Musselman

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Jennifer A. Ricco

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Amber Louise Smallwood

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Jabette Jaime

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Larsee Lee Haegely

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Michelle L. Mansfield

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Vera Mills

Lyon County

Chapter 7

William V. and Katie M. McMaster

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Gloria Lynn Grant

Carson City

Chapter 7

Dustin Jacob and Kelly Ann Finley

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Tedra P. and Frank G. Espiritu

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Ismael Olmedo and Maria Alvarez-Deolmedo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Timothy A. and Nicole T. Drake

Washoe County

Chapter 13

David B. and Constance L. Hilton

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Wayne R. Weaver

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lou Fascio, Inc.

Washoe County

Chapter 11

Benjamin A. Pooler

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Dennis Glen St. Ores

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Kristin L. Austin

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Peter F. Louvat

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Dario Lizarraga

Washoe County

Chapter 7

James Vincent Bernato

Carson City

Chapter 7

Angela P. Janu

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lynda C. Murrell

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Karen Rene Hudson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Erik Sandoval

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Lorraine M. Lake

Carson City

Chapter 7

David and Hope Hall

Carson City

Chapter 7

Gary L. Crabtree

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Deborah Lee Buchanan

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Debra Ann Miner

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Todd Paul and Julie Marie Strom

Elko County

Chapter 13

Ellen Crawford

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Melanie Ann Peck

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Tamberly S. Murphy

Douglas County

Chapter 13

Gary Clinton Elder

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Delores Ann Lawrence

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Theresa Capasso

Lyon County

Chapter 13

Sheri Anne Wimbish

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ronald D. and Linda L. Ames

Humboldt County

Chapter 13

Jimmy Lee and Patricia Louise McClure

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Anna Corin Allen

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jose Luis Mena and Crystal Courtney Lee Mena

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Linda M. Gere

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Elizabeth J. Thomas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Danielle Sicord

Elko County

Chapter 7

Teresa Annette Owen

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Alan W. Franklin

Elko County

Chapter 13

Medizone International, Inc.

Carson City

Chapter 11

Troy R. Donson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Lynn D. Kreutzjans

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael Vincent Camarillo, Jr.

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Michelle L. McHardy

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Mindy S. Roylance

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Betty M. Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Maria G. Velazquez Palacios

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Courtney L. Diez

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Karl C. and Bianca E. Ervin

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jimmie G. Berry

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Damon T. Moyes

Lander County

Chapter 7

Josenilda B. Dansereau

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Rigoberto Soto-Barajas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Shelley J. Reedy

Pershing County

Chapter 7

Joanne Maluotoga

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jeanette L. Cooper

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Juana Marie Nevarez

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Amalia V. Gonzalo

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Wilhelmina M. Keltz

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Silvia Y. Alonso

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Misty A. and Anthony D. Davis

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jennifer Yvonne Thomas

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Dennis T. Oki

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Derek Mark and Jenni Marie Fisher

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Donald E. Biselli

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Jennifer Annett Lalley and Sarah Jean Mackey

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Ronald M. Novakovich, Jr. and Angela Marie Novakovich

Washoe County

Chapter 7

John Lee Lenz

Elko County

Chapter 7

Connie D. Schmidt and Gary W. Madden

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Katherine A. Ludwig

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Phyllis Jean Powell

Humboldt County

Chapter 7

Lori Amber and Eric Steven Fulmer

Carson City

Chapter 7

Melissa L. Yturiaga

Douglas County

Chapter 7

Ana Elizabeth Morales

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Richard J. and Holly C. Roel

Carson City

Chapter 7

Bernadette J. and Jeffery K. Beatty

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Gemma Ruiz Marble

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Walter Everett Henderson, Jr. and Linda Darlene Henderson

Churchill County

Chapter 7

K.C. Alexander Leeder and Paula Leslie Alexander-Leeder

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Deborah Lee Moranville

Lyon County

Chapter 7

Milton Joseph and Karen Marie Powless

Washoe County

Chapter 7

Michael E. Moss and Bonnie Sue Turkette-Moss

Washoe County

Chapter 13

Betty Jean Johnson

Washoe County

Chapter 7

—————————————–

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

High Sierra Martial Arts, LLC

The tenant leased 2,000 square feet at 5450 Mill Street, Suite 200, in Reno. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Mike Churchfield of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, 5450 Mill Street Properties.

Reno Endeavors, LLC

The buyers purchased a 2,631-square-foot space at 543 Plumas Street in Reno. The seller was Joe E. Colvin. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

Lance Partners LP

The tenant leased 2,278 square feet at 200 S. Virginia Street, No. 450, in Reno. Lindy Deller, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant, Basin Street Properties.

INDUSTRIAL

Livfree Wellness LLC

The tenant leased 8,176 square feet at 435 Eureka Avenue in Reno. The landlord is EMR Land Co. Travis Hansen, David Geddes and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Jimmy Olivas Athletic Foundation

The tenant leased 2,080 square feet at 633 E. Fourth Street in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord EMR Land Co.

Blue Water Spa Covers

The tenant leased 4,800 square feet of flex space at 1395 Greg Street, Suite 108, in Sparks. Amanda Eastwick of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant.

Simco Imported Shoes Inc.

The tenant expanded its lease of 15,000 square feet and renewed its original lease of 12,500 square feet at 1482 Kleppe Lane in Sparks. Amanda Eastwick of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant.

Auction House

The tenant leased 2,958 square feet of flex space at 155 Glendale Avenue, Suites 1-3, in Sparks. Tomi Jo Lynch of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the landlord.

Industrial Automation

The tenant leased 2958 square feet at 155 Glendale Avenue in Sparks. Tomi Jo Lynch of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the landlord.

RETAIL

Colley Real Estate Group, LLC

The tenant leased 2,448 square feet at 9410 Prototype Drive, Suite 9, in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Streamline Properties, LLC.

James and Stacy Hoffman

The Hoffman s leased 5,000 square feet at 3480 Lakeside Drive in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Shine Dance Center

The tenant leased 1,450 square feet at 600 S. Center Street, Suite 200, in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Javelin Properties.

———————————————–

BUILDING PERMITS – CARSON CITY

West Ridge Homes Inc.

1770 Nichols Lane

Apartment complex

$681,830

Evolution Homes, Inc.

7490 Center Drive

Single-family home

$256,313

Liberty Homes, LLC

4044 Hells Bells Road

Single-family home

$267,409

Liberty Homes, LLC

4058 Hells Bells Road

Single-family home

$267,409

Liberty Homes, LLC

4080 Hells Bells Road

Single-family home

$239,542

Black Pine Construction, LLC

4142 Siena Drive

Single-family home

$364,982

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders LLC

2205 Arrowhead Drive

Commercial additions

$75,483

Ridgeline Development LLC

1119 Drysdale Court

Single-family home

$225,025

Ridgeline Development LLC

3003 Sarratea Drive

Single-family home

$215,556

Ridgeline Development LLC

3009 Sarratea Drive

Single-family home

$271,522

Capstone Communities Inc.

1029 Arbor Road

Townhome

$169,288

Capstone Communities Inc.

1031 Arbor Road

Townhome

$190,245

Capstone Communities Inc.

1033 Arbor Road

Townhome

$210,845

Capstone Communities Inc.

1035 Arbor Road

Townhome

187,434

CC Builders LLC

1344 Saltern Drive

Townhome

$182,760

CC Builders LLC

1348 Saltern Drive

Townhome

$178,190

CC Builders LLC

1357 Saltern Drive

Townhome

$186,247

CC Builders LLC

1356 Saltern Drive

Townhome

$186,247

CC Builders LLC

1344 Saltern Drive

Townhome

$183,784

Ridgeline Development LLC

1117 Drysdale Court

Single-family home

$255,643

Lennar Homes

1141 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$248,317

Lennar Homes

1142 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$248,317

Lennar Homes

1144 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$199,132

Lennar Homes

1147 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$248,317

Lennar Homes

1366 Rocky Bluff Drive

Single-family home

$318,594

Lennar Homes

1382 Rocky Bluff Drive

Single-family home

$302,658

Lennar Homes

1141 Elk Ridge Drive

Single-family home

$248,317

Lennar Homes

7021 Saddlehorn Road

Single-family home

$318,594

Empire Construction Inc.

4388 N. Carson St.

Tenant improvements

$62,000

Miles Construction Inc.

3691 Arrowhead Drive

Grading

$72,500

BUILDING PERMITS – LYON COUNTY

Jeffrey P. Pisciotta Builders, Inc.

133 Cambridge Drive (Dayton)

Single-family home

$264,946

Jeffrey P. Pisciotta Builders, Inc.

126 Cambridge Drive (Dayton)

Single-family home

$264,946

Tom Hoyle Construction, Inc.

204 Verre Court (Dayton)

Garage

$66,945

Craftsman Homes

2810 Rawhide St. (Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$88,002

M.B. Lewis Construction

5595 Dayton Ave. (Silver Springs)

Garage

$32,134

Core Construction Services

20 Day Lane (Yerington)

Tenant improvements

$300,000

Craftsman Homes

4875 Tom Tom Court

Par 1 (Silver Springs)

Garage

$25,707

KC Custom Concepts

5275 Cheyenne Trail

Par 3 (Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$99,000

Shade Concepts Inc.

1451 Riverpark Parkway (Dayton)

Residential additions

$34,990

Hammond Homes & Construction

3365 S. Highway 95A

Par 1 (Silver Springs)

Tenant improvements

$1,013,384

Excal Construction, Inc.

113 Denio Drive

(Dayton)

Single-family home

$290,000

Fredlund Swengingsen LLC

404 Chanti Way (Dayton)

Single-family home

$327,000

Fredlund Swengingsen LLC

1015 Winters Parkway (Dayton)

Single-family home

$368,833

Nevada Johnson Inc.

1150 Cheatgrass Road (Dayton)

Single-family home

$283,182

Nevada Johnson Inc.

1146 Cheatgrass Road (Dayton)

Single-family home

$265,010

Nevada Johnson Inc.

1153 Cheatgrass Road (Dayton)

Single-family home

$267,629

Nevada Johnson Inc.

1151 Cheatgrass Road (Dayton)

Single-family home

$283,182

Nevada Johnson Inc.

1149 Cheatgrass Road (Dayton)

Single-family home

$283,182

DVM Builders, LLC

9560 Quarter Horse Lane (Silver Springs)

Single-family home

$330,000

F & G Construction

36 Diamondback Way (Carson City)

Commercial additions

$257,640

Shumway's Mobile Home Setters

2950 Pueblo St. (Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

85,500

Tim Tyree Construction

3725 E. 7th St. (Silver Springs)

Garage

$25,707

Tim Tyree Construction

3725 E. 7th St. (Silver Springs)

Manufactured home and conversion

$30,926

KC Custom Concepts

29 Calcite Drive (Carson City)

Manufactured home and conversion

$99,743

KC Custom Concepts

5560 Sioux Lane

Par A (Carson City)

Manufactured home and conversion

$138,472

KC Custom Concepts

4780 Stagecoach Drive (Carson City)

Manufactured home and conversion

$95,900