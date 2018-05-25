Northern Nevada Business View Business Leads: May 2018
May 25, 2018
Notice to readers:
The information in the Business Leads section of the Northern Nevada Business View is drawn from public records sources, and information is gathered and published as a convenience to readers. Every effort is made to report accurate information.
The Northern Nevada Business View is not responsible for errors or omissions. No public record filings will be changed or deleted from publication for any reason.
Please note that due to print space limitations on a monthly basis, some leads will publish online-only each month. Below are the most recent NNBV business leads for May 2018.
——————————————-
BUSINESS LICENSES – CARSON CITY
All Season Mobile RV Repairs
Auto repair
Weston Emery
775-781-2306
240 W. Hampton Drive
Carson City, NV 89706
Amanda's Designs
Design services
Amanda Vanever
775-350-0932
511 Sugarloaf Drive
Dayton, NV 89403
August Tans
Personal care services
Hillary Correa
775-443-1345
740 Stafford Way
Carson City, NV 89701
Bio-One Reno
Remediation services
Caring Bio Hazard Clean-Up Inc.
775-499-5304
6790 Talmedge Circle
Sparks, NV 89436
Blue Bull
Gaming license
Sartini Gaming, LLC
702-893-7777
6595 S. Jones Blvd.
Carson City, NV 89701
BooBoo's Buddies, LLC
Pet care
BooBoo's Buddies, LLC
415-307-3372
1749 Old Hot Springs Road
Carson City, NV 89706
Bramco Construction Corp.
Contractor
Bramco Construction Corp.
775-356-1781
325 S. 18 St.
Sparks, NV 89436
Carson City Tire Pros
Tire dealer
ANH Holdings, LLC
530-577-5369
119 Hot Springs Road
Carson City, NV 89706
Classic Finishes, LLC
Contractor
General Finishes, LLC
775-470-5218
705 W. Center St.
Suite 300
Reno, NV 89501
Concierge Medical Practitioners
Healthcare services
Concierge Medical Practitioners
775-342-5264
206 N. Curry St.
Carson City, NV 89703
David's Moving Services
Used household and office goods
David Baldassare
775-882-8233
1621 Koontz Lane
Carson City, NV 89701
Diverse Services
Contractor
Deanna Dunn
775-220-3645
3534 Silverado Drive
Carson City, NV 89705
Elite Help
Waste collection
Carlos Nunez
775-350-4618
415, 17, 19 E. Long St.
Suite 421
Carson City, NV 89706
Full Circle Compost
Wholesale
Nevada Organics LLC
775-450-6674
1507 Highway 50 East
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Hotel Rehabs
Commercial building construction
Hotel Rehabs, LLC
312-898-0080
1 S. Wacker
Suite 200
Chicago, IL 60606
JRH Advanced Gunsmithing
Household services
Jack Huntington
775-355-775-355-6898
2701 Conestoga Drive
No. 126
Carson City, NV 89706
Mr. Appliance of Reno
Appliance repair and installation
Sierra Home Services LLC
775-690-3298
795 Jacks Valley Road
Carson City, NV 89705
Olson Electrical Services
Contractor
Olson Electrical Services
415-606-0671
117 Bernal Road
Suite 70-142
San Jose, CA 95119
Realm
Custom computer programming
Start Again LLC
817-345-7723
4100 Hobart Road
Son City, NV 89703
The Casa Verde Group
Administrative and management consulting
Kelly Thomas
775-461-0474
168 Springview Drive
Carson City, NV 89701
Valley Inventory Service
Business support services
Jeffrey Holdings, Inc.
707-422-7045
1180 Horizon Drive
Suite B
Fairfield, CA 94533
BUSINESS LICENSES – ELKO COUNTY
Anderson's Handyman Service
Handyman services
William Anderson
805-503-2209
544 8th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Behind The Curtain
Cleaning services
Natalie Bilyeu
775-375-0475
603 Westcott Drive
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Cabo
Bar
Nuala LLC
775-340-7858
449 Railroad St.
Elko, NV 89801
Freshwater Fish 'N Stuff
Retail
Hansen's Hobbies LLC
775-340-3635
1326 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Lawn & Order-Special Clipping Unit
Lawn care
Dave and Christy McCabe
775-340-3069
336 W. Oak St.
Elko, NV 89801
Pearce Services
Contractor
Pearce Services, LLC
805-467-2528
3720 La Cruz Way
Paso Robles, CA 93446
Pearson Brothers Construction Co.
Contractor
Pearson Brothers Construction Co.
775-962-1559
10990 Camp Valley Road
Pioche, NV 89043
Quality Demolition
Contractor
Quality Companies
775-359-0527
324 S. 18th St.
Sparks, NV 89431
STC Netcom, Inc.
Contractor
STC Netcom, Inc.
916-660-1681
11611 Industry Ave.
Fontana, CA 92337
The Mane Salon
Hair, skin and nails salon
Randi Bluemel
775-299-1221
2715 Argent Ave.
No. 8
Elko, NV 89801
Vector Security Inc.
Sales, service and installation of security systems
Vector Security Inc.
724-741-2200
2000 Ericsson Drive
Warrendale, PA 15086
White Desert Witch
Retail candle making
Jeanette Friedel
775-299-2707
1525 Opal Drive
Apt. I-300
Elko, NV 89801
————————————–
BANKRUPTCY FILINGS
Michael John and Jeanette Weaver
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sandra L. Salas
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Bellwether Ventures LLC
DBA: Canvas Junkies
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Frank J. O'Brien
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Michael David Alan and Tiffany M. Sherman
Elko County
Chapter 7
Jeremy M. and Jennifer H. Budge
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Nicholas E.J. Vonduering
Carson City
Chapter 7
Alma M. Medina
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Tammy Lynn Bryant
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shawna Marie Degiovanni
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Bryan Clint Leek, Jr.
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Robert L. Jackson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sharon A. Napoleon
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Stephanie D. Steely
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Leslie Matias
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Pui Tat Mercado
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Phillip E. Westbrook
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Brittany Ann Giambra
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christine Anne Pearson
Carson City
Chapter 7
Maximillan V. and Julia Marie H. Nepomuceno
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Richard Eugene and Candice Kay Brown
Carson City
Chapter 7
Laurie L. Curry
Carson City
Chapter 7
Jordon L. Oliver and Shelby A. Turner
Elko County
Chapter 7
Marcus David and Laura Ann Barth
Lyon County
Chapter 7
David J. Whooley and Cynthia J. Davin
Churchill County
Chapter 13
LaDonna Faye Stolla
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sabina Reiley
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Yvonne M. Zopp
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Maria Isabel Meza-Martinez
Carson City
Chapter 7
James M. and Patsy T. Tidwell
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Laurie A. Stokes
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Adam J. and Shelly A. Jacobson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Sharon A. Shearan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Juliana Hill
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Bryan and Mikayla Allegretto
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Christopher Michael Childers
Carson City
Chapter 7
Roberto Fuentes, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Taylor Dawn Musselman
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Jennifer A. Ricco
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Amber Louise Smallwood
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Jabette Jaime
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Larsee Lee Haegely
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Michelle L. Mansfield
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Vera Mills
Lyon County
Chapter 7
William V. and Katie M. McMaster
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Gloria Lynn Grant
Carson City
Chapter 7
Dustin Jacob and Kelly Ann Finley
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Tedra P. and Frank G. Espiritu
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Ismael Olmedo and Maria Alvarez-Deolmedo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Timothy A. and Nicole T. Drake
Washoe County
Chapter 13
David B. and Constance L. Hilton
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Wayne R. Weaver
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lou Fascio, Inc.
Washoe County
Chapter 11
Benjamin A. Pooler
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Dennis Glen St. Ores
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Kristin L. Austin
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Peter F. Louvat
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Dario Lizarraga
Washoe County
Chapter 7
James Vincent Bernato
Carson City
Chapter 7
Angela P. Janu
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lynda C. Murrell
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Karen Rene Hudson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Erik Sandoval
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Lorraine M. Lake
Carson City
Chapter 7
David and Hope Hall
Carson City
Chapter 7
Gary L. Crabtree
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Deborah Lee Buchanan
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Debra Ann Miner
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Todd Paul and Julie Marie Strom
Elko County
Chapter 13
Ellen Crawford
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Melanie Ann Peck
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Tamberly S. Murphy
Douglas County
Chapter 13
Gary Clinton Elder
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Delores Ann Lawrence
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Theresa Capasso
Lyon County
Chapter 13
Sheri Anne Wimbish
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ronald D. and Linda L. Ames
Humboldt County
Chapter 13
Jimmy Lee and Patricia Louise McClure
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Anna Corin Allen
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jose Luis Mena and Crystal Courtney Lee Mena
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Linda M. Gere
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Elizabeth J. Thomas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Danielle Sicord
Elko County
Chapter 7
Teresa Annette Owen
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Alan W. Franklin
Elko County
Chapter 13
Medizone International, Inc.
Carson City
Chapter 11
Troy R. Donson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Lynn D. Kreutzjans
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael Vincent Camarillo, Jr.
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Michelle L. McHardy
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Mindy S. Roylance
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Betty M. Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Maria G. Velazquez Palacios
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Courtney L. Diez
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Karl C. and Bianca E. Ervin
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jimmie G. Berry
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Damon T. Moyes
Lander County
Chapter 7
Josenilda B. Dansereau
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Rigoberto Soto-Barajas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Shelley J. Reedy
Pershing County
Chapter 7
Joanne Maluotoga
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jeanette L. Cooper
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Juana Marie Nevarez
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Amalia V. Gonzalo
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Wilhelmina M. Keltz
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Silvia Y. Alonso
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Misty A. and Anthony D. Davis
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jennifer Yvonne Thomas
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Dennis T. Oki
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Derek Mark and Jenni Marie Fisher
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Donald E. Biselli
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Jennifer Annett Lalley and Sarah Jean Mackey
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Ronald M. Novakovich, Jr. and Angela Marie Novakovich
Washoe County
Chapter 7
John Lee Lenz
Elko County
Chapter 7
Connie D. Schmidt and Gary W. Madden
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Katherine A. Ludwig
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Phyllis Jean Powell
Humboldt County
Chapter 7
Lori Amber and Eric Steven Fulmer
Carson City
Chapter 7
Melissa L. Yturiaga
Douglas County
Chapter 7
Ana Elizabeth Morales
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Richard J. and Holly C. Roel
Carson City
Chapter 7
Bernadette J. and Jeffery K. Beatty
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Gemma Ruiz Marble
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Walter Everett Henderson, Jr. and Linda Darlene Henderson
Churchill County
Chapter 7
K.C. Alexander Leeder and Paula Leslie Alexander-Leeder
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Deborah Lee Moranville
Lyon County
Chapter 7
Milton Joseph and Karen Marie Powless
Washoe County
Chapter 7
Michael E. Moss and Bonnie Sue Turkette-Moss
Washoe County
Chapter 13
Betty Jean Johnson
Washoe County
Chapter 7
—————————————–
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS
High Sierra Martial Arts, LLC
The tenant leased 2,000 square feet at 5450 Mill Street, Suite 200, in Reno. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Mike Churchfield of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, 5450 Mill Street Properties.
Reno Endeavors, LLC
The buyers purchased a 2,631-square-foot space at 543 Plumas Street in Reno. The seller was Joe E. Colvin. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.
Lance Partners LP
The tenant leased 2,278 square feet at 200 S. Virginia Street, No. 450, in Reno. Lindy Deller, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant, Basin Street Properties.
INDUSTRIAL
Livfree Wellness LLC
The tenant leased 8,176 square feet at 435 Eureka Avenue in Reno. The landlord is EMR Land Co. Travis Hansen, David Geddes and Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Jimmy Olivas Athletic Foundation
The tenant leased 2,080 square feet at 633 E. Fourth Street in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord EMR Land Co.
Blue Water Spa Covers
The tenant leased 4,800 square feet of flex space at 1395 Greg Street, Suite 108, in Sparks. Amanda Eastwick of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant.
Simco Imported Shoes Inc.
The tenant expanded its lease of 15,000 square feet and renewed its original lease of 12,500 square feet at 1482 Kleppe Lane in Sparks. Amanda Eastwick of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant.
Auction House
The tenant leased 2,958 square feet of flex space at 155 Glendale Avenue, Suites 1-3, in Sparks. Tomi Jo Lynch of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the landlord.
Industrial Automation
The tenant leased 2958 square feet at 155 Glendale Avenue in Sparks. Tomi Jo Lynch of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the landlord.
RETAIL
Colley Real Estate Group, LLC
The tenant leased 2,448 square feet at 9410 Prototype Drive, Suite 9, in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Streamline Properties, LLC.
James and Stacy Hoffman
The Hoffman s leased 5,000 square feet at 3480 Lakeside Drive in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.
Shine Dance Center
The tenant leased 1,450 square feet at 600 S. Center Street, Suite 200, in Reno. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Javelin Properties.
———————————————–
BUILDING PERMITS – CARSON CITY
West Ridge Homes Inc.
1770 Nichols Lane
Apartment complex
$681,830
Evolution Homes, Inc.
7490 Center Drive
Single-family home
$256,313
Liberty Homes, LLC
4044 Hells Bells Road
Single-family home
$267,409
Liberty Homes, LLC
4058 Hells Bells Road
Single-family home
$267,409
Liberty Homes, LLC
4080 Hells Bells Road
Single-family home
$239,542
Black Pine Construction, LLC
4142 Siena Drive
Single-family home
$364,982
Shaheen Beauchamp Builders LLC
2205 Arrowhead Drive
Commercial additions
$75,483
Ridgeline Development LLC
1119 Drysdale Court
Single-family home
$225,025
Ridgeline Development LLC
3003 Sarratea Drive
Single-family home
$215,556
Ridgeline Development LLC
3009 Sarratea Drive
Single-family home
$271,522
Capstone Communities Inc.
1029 Arbor Road
Townhome
$169,288
Capstone Communities Inc.
1031 Arbor Road
Townhome
$190,245
Capstone Communities Inc.
1033 Arbor Road
Townhome
$210,845
Capstone Communities Inc.
1035 Arbor Road
Townhome
187,434
CC Builders LLC
1344 Saltern Drive
Townhome
$182,760
CC Builders LLC
1348 Saltern Drive
Townhome
$178,190
CC Builders LLC
1357 Saltern Drive
Townhome
$186,247
CC Builders LLC
1356 Saltern Drive
Townhome
$186,247
CC Builders LLC
1344 Saltern Drive
Townhome
$183,784
Ridgeline Development LLC
1117 Drysdale Court
Single-family home
$255,643
Lennar Homes
1141 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$248,317
Lennar Homes
1142 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$248,317
Lennar Homes
1144 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$199,132
Lennar Homes
1147 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$248,317
Lennar Homes
1366 Rocky Bluff Drive
Single-family home
$318,594
Lennar Homes
1382 Rocky Bluff Drive
Single-family home
$302,658
Lennar Homes
1141 Elk Ridge Drive
Single-family home
$248,317
Lennar Homes
7021 Saddlehorn Road
Single-family home
$318,594
Empire Construction Inc.
4388 N. Carson St.
Tenant improvements
$62,000
Miles Construction Inc.
3691 Arrowhead Drive
Grading
$72,500
BUILDING PERMITS – LYON COUNTY
Jeffrey P. Pisciotta Builders, Inc.
133 Cambridge Drive (Dayton)
Single-family home
$264,946
Jeffrey P. Pisciotta Builders, Inc.
126 Cambridge Drive (Dayton)
Single-family home
$264,946
Tom Hoyle Construction, Inc.
204 Verre Court (Dayton)
Garage
$66,945
Craftsman Homes
2810 Rawhide St. (Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$88,002
M.B. Lewis Construction
5595 Dayton Ave. (Silver Springs)
Garage
$32,134
Core Construction Services
20 Day Lane (Yerington)
Tenant improvements
$300,000
Craftsman Homes
4875 Tom Tom Court
Par 1 (Silver Springs)
Garage
$25,707
KC Custom Concepts
5275 Cheyenne Trail
Par 3 (Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$99,000
Shade Concepts Inc.
1451 Riverpark Parkway (Dayton)
Residential additions
$34,990
Hammond Homes & Construction
3365 S. Highway 95A
Par 1 (Silver Springs)
Tenant improvements
$1,013,384
Excal Construction, Inc.
113 Denio Drive
(Dayton)
Single-family home
$290,000
Fredlund Swengingsen LLC
404 Chanti Way (Dayton)
Single-family home
$327,000
Fredlund Swengingsen LLC
1015 Winters Parkway (Dayton)
Single-family home
$368,833
Nevada Johnson Inc.
1150 Cheatgrass Road (Dayton)
Single-family home
$283,182
Nevada Johnson Inc.
1146 Cheatgrass Road (Dayton)
Single-family home
$265,010
Nevada Johnson Inc.
1153 Cheatgrass Road (Dayton)
Single-family home
$267,629
Nevada Johnson Inc.
1151 Cheatgrass Road (Dayton)
Single-family home
$283,182
Nevada Johnson Inc.
1149 Cheatgrass Road (Dayton)
Single-family home
$283,182
DVM Builders, LLC
9560 Quarter Horse Lane (Silver Springs)
Single-family home
$330,000
F & G Construction
36 Diamondback Way (Carson City)
Commercial additions
$257,640
Shumway's Mobile Home Setters
2950 Pueblo St. (Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
85,500
Tim Tyree Construction
3725 E. 7th St. (Silver Springs)
Garage
$25,707
Tim Tyree Construction
3725 E. 7th St. (Silver Springs)
Manufactured home and conversion
$30,926
KC Custom Concepts
29 Calcite Drive (Carson City)
Manufactured home and conversion
$99,743
KC Custom Concepts
5560 Sioux Lane
Par A (Carson City)
Manufactured home and conversion
$138,472
KC Custom Concepts
4780 Stagecoach Drive (Carson City)
Manufactured home and conversion
$95,900
