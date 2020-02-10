132-room Hyatt Place hotel to break ground soon in South Reno

RENO, Nev. — On Feb. 5, Tolles Development Company announced plans to build a Hyatt Place hotel at The Summit in South Reno.

“As Reno’s travel needs are diversifying and expanding, we are providing a state-of-the-art product that can meet both the business and leisure traveler at the top shopping and entertainment destination in the city,” Par Tolles, CEO of Tolles Development Company, said in a provided statement.

In association with Pelzer Hospitality, developers plan to break ground this spring. Other development partners include Bayer Properties, Azul Hospitality, Reno Engineering and DLW Architects.

“The Summit is the perfect location for a Hyatt Place hotel, and I look forward to being a part of its development from the ground up,” said Steve Pelzer, CEO of Pelzer Hospitality, who’s worked for more than 30 years with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, including a stint as GM of the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village.

According to a press release, the 132-room hotel will be located on a 1.58-acre plot of land between the Jared Galleria of Jewelry store and Century Summit Sierra movie theater; it will also include event space and meeting rooms.

Given the location’s accessibility to Lake Tahoe and regional recreation opportunities (The Summit is roughly a 20-minute drive up Highway 431 to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe), the hotel will include a personal storage/locker room for golf clubs, skis and more.

Go to tollesdevelopment.com to learn more about the project.