$200,000 awarded for 25 tourism projects across Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Commission on Tourism (NCOT) approved $200,000 in grant funding for infrastructure projects, Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison announced April 12.

The Nevada Division of Tourism (TravelNevada) distributes the Projects Relating to Tourisa1m Grants every other year and funds such capital improvement endeavors as visitor kiosks and interpretive signs.

Among this year's recipients are the city of Wells, which seeks to repair the roof of its Trail Center building; and Indian Territory, a group that promotes cultural tourism throughout the state, to move and expand the American Indian exhibit at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

"This grant program helps Nevada communities make infrastructure improvements that will enhance the visitor experience," Hutchison, NCOT chairman, said in the release. "That's important because visitors, and the business they bring to Nevada, are crucial to our economy. About $3.2 billion in state and local tax revenue is generated by the travel industry."

Twenty-five projects received Projects Relating to Tourism grants. This grant program, which funds infrastructure projects, is separate from TravelNevada's Rural Marketing Grant Program, which funds marketing projects and disperses grants twice a year.

FUNDED PROJECTS

The Carson Valley Visitors Authority received $23,493 to implement a way-finding signage program that will link Carson Valley's historical, cultural and recreational resources.

A $20,000 grant was awarded to Indian Territory to expand and move the American Indian exhibit currently in a secured area at Reno-Tahoe International Airport to a larger area outside of the security gates, where it can be viewed by arriving and departing passengers.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley got $15,000 to help pay for additional sod at the Lyon County property used to stage the popular Night in the Country music festival. The plan is to increase the current 5,000 feet of grassy area to 100,000 feet, improving the experience of festival-goers.

Friends of Genoa received $15,000 toward the Centennial Genoa Candy Dance Statue Project. It will be used to bronze the statue, which costs $33,000.

The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Parking Program received $10,000 to purchase and install bicycle parking and fix-it stations throughout the Lake Tahoe Region in Nevada.

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association received $6,500 to repair existing trailhead kiosks and brochure boxes. The funds will also develop and produce new informational panels at all Nevada Tahoe Rim trailhead kiosks.

The Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch received $4,070 to help pay for the design and fabrication of 10 high-compression laminate panels, including mounting posts. The interpretive panels will contain text and photographs that explain each of the park's buildings, their historic role and the Dangberg family's role in Carson Valley history.

The Brewery Arts Center in Carson City received $3,500 to enhance the Harmony Sculpture Park. The funds will be used to purchase artistic instruments to look and sound like an enchanted musical garden.

Sustainable Tahoe received $3,000 for Walking with a "Washoe Heart." The funds will go toward purchasing materials, travel expenses, video equipment, taping, site interpretation graphics and signs, guide maps and editing.

The Virginia City Tourism Commission received $2,000 as to fund Beacons — Your Guide to Virginia City.