2020 Alliance expo set for Feb. 12 at Reno convention center

RENO, Nev. — The third annual Alliance business expo is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

The expo is a collaboration among The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, and Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.

Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno + Sparks Chamber, said more than 300 businesses are expected to be on hand for the event, and well over 1,000 people are expected to attend.

For comparison, last year’s event, held in the morning, showcased roughly 115 companies and had approximately 880 people in attendance.

Aside from the change to an afternoon/evening schedule this year, which should allow time for more people and businesses to attend, the 2020 Alliance will offer free wine, beer and appetizers for attendees.

Further, the event will also feature performances by the Reno Philharmonic and Reno Jazz Orchestra, and music by QuedUp.

Sponsors this year include Saint Mary’s Health Network, The Row, Wells Fargo, Panasonic, BBSI, NV Energy and the Peppermill Reno.

Individual tickets are $20; a table for a business (which includes two tickets) costs $100.

Go here to learn more and to register.