2020 NCET Tech Award finalists, winners unveiled; ceremony set for summer

Winners from the 2019 NCET Tech Awards pose with NCET President/CEO Dave Archer in April 2019.

Photo: Frank Haxton / Digiman Studio

RENO, Nev. — In late February, NCET announced the winners and finalists for its annual NCET Tech Awards.

“For the first time in NCET Tech Awards history, women and women-owned businesses make up half of this year’s award winners,” according to a newsletter announcing the results. “From academic professionals to artificial intelligence operators, these women represent the great technological landscape in Northern Nevada.”

According to NCET, a record number if people and businesses were nominated this year. Winners and finalists, including this year’s EDAWN Award Winners, were originally slated to be honored at the March 26 NCET Tech Showcase and Awards Gala.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed to Aug. 20 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, where the Tech Company of the Year is now scheduled to be announced.

Following are this year’s winners/finalists:

NCET Tech Company of the Year Finalists: Elemental LED Inc., GroupGets, Iris Automation and PacStates.

att Westfield, Founder/Director, Entrepreneurs Assembly, Inc. Aviation Company of the Year: KP Aviation

KP Aviation Brewer / Distiller of the Year: The Brewer’s Cabinet

The Brewer’s Cabinet Food Manufacturer / Processing Company of the Year: Liberty Artisan Meats

Liberty Artisan Meats IT Support Company of the Year (tie): Blue Peak Technology Solutions and PacStates

Blue Peak Technology Solutions and PacStates Logistics Company of the Year: Full Tilt Logistics & Transportation

Full Tilt Logistics & Transportation Manufacturing Company of the Year: Davidson’s Organic Teas

Davidson’s Organic Teas Medical / Health Services Company of the Year: Sierra Miles Group

Sierra Miles Group Software Company of the Year: rfxcel Corporation

rfxcel Corporation Tech Nonprofit of the Year: Society of Women Engineers Sierra Nevada Section

Society of Women Engineers Sierra Nevada Section Tech Startup of the Year: Alchemy

Alchemy C reative Services Organization of the Year: Maren Rush Creative Design

Maren Rush Creative Design Professional Services Organization of the Year: CLA

CLA T echnologist of the Year: Eric Rasmussen, VP of Information Technology, Prominence Health Plan

Eric Rasmussen, VP of Information Technology, Prominence Health Plan Educator of the Year (Tie): Erinn Kari, Program Manager, Education and Workforce Development, Blockchains LLC; and Sngela Orr, Principal, Doral Academy

Erinn Kari, Program Manager, Education and Workforce Development, Blockchains LLC; and Sngela Orr, Principal, Doral Academy Tech Advocate-Creative Services: Caroline Sexton, Director of Digital Experience, The Abbi Agency

Caroline Sexton, Director of Digital Experience, The Abbi Agency Tech Advocate-Professional Services: Grace Chou, University of Nevada, Reno Innevation Center-Powered by Switch

Grace Chou, University of Nevada, Reno Innevation Center-Powered by Switch Rising Star-Creative Services: Peter Stanton, VP of Development, PBS Reno

Peter Stanton, VP of Development, PBS Reno Rising Star-Professional Services: Erin Stiehler, Client Success Manager, Noble Studios

Erin Stiehler, Client Success Manager, Noble Studios Rising Star-Technical Services: Cheryl Contreras, Director of Flight Operations, Iris Automation

Following are the 2020 EDAWN Award Winners:

Founder Of The Year: Julie Arsenault

Julie Arsenault Venture Catalyst Of The Year: Rick Winfield

Rick Winfield E cosystem Catalyst Of The Year: Reno Hive Coworking

Reno Hive Coworking Startup Advocate Of The Year: Britton Griffith

Britton Griffith Mentor Of The Year: Liz Goodgold

Go to ncet.org/category/tech-awards to learn more about this year’s awards and the Aug. 20 event.