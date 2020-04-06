2020 NCET Tech Award finalists, winners unveiled; ceremony set for summer
RENO, Nev. — In late February, NCET announced the winners and finalists for its annual NCET Tech Awards.
“For the first time in NCET Tech Awards history, women and women-owned businesses make up half of this year’s award winners,” according to a newsletter announcing the results. “From academic professionals to artificial intelligence operators, these women represent the great technological landscape in Northern Nevada.”
According to NCET, a record number if people and businesses were nominated this year. Winners and finalists, including this year’s EDAWN Award Winners, were originally slated to be honored at the March 26 NCET Tech Showcase and Awards Gala.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed to Aug. 20 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, where the Tech Company of the Year is now scheduled to be announced.
Following are this year’s winners/finalists:
- NCET Tech Company of the Year Finalists: Elemental LED Inc., GroupGets, Iris Automation and PacStates.
- NCET’s President’s Award: Matt Westfield, Founder/Director, Entrepreneurs Assembly, Inc.
- Aviation Company of the Year: KP Aviation
- Brewer / Distiller of the Year: The Brewer’s Cabinet
- Food Manufacturer / Processing Company of the Year: Liberty Artisan Meats
- IT Support Company of the Year (tie): Blue Peak Technology Solutions and PacStates
- Logistics Company of the Year: Full Tilt Logistics & Transportation
- Manufacturing Company of the Year: Davidson’s Organic Teas
- Medical / Health Services Company of the Year: Sierra Miles Group
- Software Company of the Year: rfxcel Corporation
- Tech Nonprofit of the Year: Society of Women Engineers Sierra Nevada Section
- Tech Startup of the Year: Alchemy
- Creative Services Organization of the Year: Maren Rush Creative Design
- Professional Services Organization of the Year: CLA
- Technologist of the Year: Eric Rasmussen, VP of Information Technology, Prominence Health Plan
- Educator of the Year (Tie): Erinn Kari, Program Manager, Education and Workforce Development, Blockchains LLC; and Sngela Orr, Principal, Doral Academy
- Tech Advocate-Creative Services: Caroline Sexton, Director of Digital Experience, The Abbi Agency
- Tech Advocate-Professional Services: Grace Chou, University of Nevada, Reno Innevation Center-Powered by Switch
- Rising Star-Creative Services: Peter Stanton, VP of Development, PBS Reno
- Rising Star-Professional Services: Erin Stiehler, Client Success Manager, Noble Studios
- Rising Star-Technical Services: Cheryl Contreras, Director of Flight Operations, Iris Automation
Following are the 2020 EDAWN Award Winners:
- Founder Of The Year: Julie Arsenault
- Venture Catalyst Of The Year: Rick Winfield
- Ecosystem Catalyst Of The Year: Reno Hive Coworking
- Startup Advocate Of The Year: Britton Griffith
- Mentor Of The Year: Liz Goodgold
Go to ncet.org/category/tech-awards to learn more about this year’s awards and the Aug. 20 event.
