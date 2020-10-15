2020 NCET Tech Awards set for Oct. 21 virtual/hybrid celebration

RENO, Nev. — NCET will host a hybrid version of its annual Technology Awards alongside the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Now in its 12th year, the NCET Tech Awards celebrate the Northern Nevada individuals and companies who have greatly enhanced the growth and prestige of the technology community, while the EDAWN Awards recognize the people and resources that have played an integral part in contributing to the growth of our community.

Key awards provided include Technologist of the Year, Medical/Health Services Company of the Year, Educator of the Year and Tech Advocates.

NCET initially announced the winners and finalists in February with the intention of an in-person awards ceremony in March; that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go to ncetawards.org for the full list of nominees and winners, as well as ticket information (ticket sales end Friday) for the Oct. 21 event.