24th annual BANN-ER Awards honors bevy of Northern Nevada projects
RENO, Nev. — The Builders Association of Northern Nevada recently announced the winners for its annual salute to industry excellence, the BANN-ER Awards.
The 24th annual BANN-ER Awards — dubbed the 2020 “BANN-DEMIC Awards” due to this year’s unusual circumstances — marks the Builders Association’s most prestigious event of the year.
The industry’s best people and projects were honored Nov. 6 for their work and for their contributions to the community.
This year’s awards were sponsored by Hometown Health, Toll Brothers, Carter Hill Homes, Mountain West Builders, Northpointe Bank, Quick Space and NV Energy.
Below is the full list of 2020 winners, which you may also view here:
- Best New Home Product, Custom Home by an Architect Under $1 million: Architectural Design Group — Spine House
- Best New Home Product, Production Home by an Architect: Architectural Design Group — 3×2 on Martin
- Best New Home Product, Townhomes by a Private Builder: BUILT. — Elements at ColdStream, Luna
- Best New Home Product, Townhomes by an Architect: Frame Architecture — Summit Ridge
- Best New Home Product, Production Home by a Private Builder Under $300,000: Jenuane Communities — NV Flats, Plan 3
- Best New Home Product, Production Home by a Private Builder Under $400,000: Jenuane Communities —Blackstone, Plan 2
- Best New Home Product, Custom Home by a Private Builder Over $1 million: Realm — Canyon Creek
- Best New Home Product, Custom Home by a Private Builder Over $1.2 million: Realm — Circle Stone
- Best New Home Product, Custom Home by a Private Builder Over $1.5 million: Realm — Candle Rock
- Best New Home Product, Production Home by a Private Builder Over $500,000: Ryder Homes — The Meadows, Plan 2
- Best New Home Product, Custom Home by a Private Builder Over $2 million: Tanamera Construction — ArrowCreek Residence
- Best New Home Product, Production Home by a Public Builder Over $500,000: Toll Brothers — The Cliffs, Everest
- Best New Home Product, Production Home by a Public Builder Over $1 million: Toll Brothers — Latigo @ Rancharrah, Kinsey
- Best New Home Product, Production Home by a Private Builder Under $500,000: Upland Contractors — Pyramid Ranch Annex, 1496
- Best Multifamily Project, Private Builder: ERGS, Inc. — North Peak Apartments
- Best Affordable Multifamily Project by an Architect: Frame Architecture — Reno Housing Authority
- Best Multifamily Project by an Architect: Frame Architecture — The Ally
- Best Affordable Multifamily Project by a Private Builder: Mountain West Builders — Sky Mountain Apartments
- Best Mixed-Use Project by an Architect: Frame Architecture — Center and Pine
- Best Commercial Project by an Architect Under 10,000 sqft: CWX Architects — GNCU Fernley
- Best Commercial Project by an Architect Over 10,000 sqft: Frame Architecture — TMCC
- Best Commercial Project by a Private Builder Over 10,000 sqft: Mountain West Builders — Home 2 Suites by Hilton Hotel
- Best Commercial Project by a Private Builder Under 10,000 sqft: TRC Homes — Double Eagle
- Best Remodel, Single Room: Kirby Construction — KCC Master Bathroom
- Best Remodel, Whole Home: Kirby Construction — KCC Entire Home
- Best Remodel, Commercial Project Over $500,000: S3 Development — 295 Holcomb Ave
- Best Remodel, Commercial Project Under $500,000: TRC Homes — 1100 California Ave
- Best on the Boards, Production by a Private Builder Under $500,000: Bates Homes — Little Lane 1
- Best on the Boards, Commercial Project by a Private Builder under 50,000 sqft: BUILT. — Mayberry Gardens Office Park
- Best on the Boards, Production by a Private Builder: Carter Hill Homes — Mountain Meadow Estates
- Best on the Boards, Production by a Private Builder Over $600,000: Desert Wind — Brae Retreat at Somersett
- Best on the Boards, Commercial Project by an Architect: Frame Architecture — Reno Public Market
- Best on the Boards, Custom Home by an Architect: Frame Architecture — St. James Residence
- Best on the Boards, Multifamily Project by an Architect: Frame Architecture — Ryland Street Apartments
- Best on the Boards, Custom Home by a Private Builder: Homecrafters — Robertson
- Best on the Boards, Commercial Project by a Private Builder over 50,000 sqft: Mountain West Builders — Hampton Inn & Suites, SLT
- Best on the Boards, Townhomes by a Private Builder: Ryder Homes — Pine Street Lofts, 3
- Best on the Boards, Production Home by an Architect: William Hezmalhalch — Little Lane 4
- Outdoor Lifestyle Awards, Single Family Residence: Architectural Design Group — NW Reno Private Residence
- Outdoor Lifestyle Awards, Multifamily: Carter Hill Homes — The Townes at Monterra
- Outdoor Lifestyle Awards, Model Complex: Reno Green — Carmela Ranch Regency Model Complex
- Outdoor Lifestyle Awards, Public Project under 30,000 sqft: Reno Green — Fianna’s Healing Garden
- Outdoor Lifestyle Awards, Commercial Project: Signature Landscapes — The Club @ Arrowcreek
- Outdoor Lifestyle Awards, Public: Signature Landscapes — DMV
- Outdoor Lifestyle Awards, Single Family Residence: Signature Landscapes — Baker
- Best Overall Marketing Campaign by a Builder: Bates Homes
- Best Overall Marketing Campaign by an Associate: Quick Space
- Best Interior Design, Commercial Project: Mountain West Builders — 9590 Prototype
- Best Interior Design, Custom Home: Tanamera Construction — ArrowCreek Residence
- Outstanding Associate Member Professional: Angelo Palange — King Bee Construction
- Outstanding Associate Member Supplier: Quick Space
- Outstanding Construction Support: Nick Harvey — Superintendent at Carter Hill Homes
- Outstanding Trade Contractor, Exterior: Bobby Jones Concrete
- Outstanding Warranty & Customer Service: BUILT.
- Elected Official of The Year: Bob Lucey
- Rookie of the Year: Ground Up Construct
- Sustainer of the Year: Greg Peek at ERGS, Inc.
- Associate of the Year: Alpine Insurance Associates
- Subcontractor of the Year: Denton Cabinet Co.
- Builder of the Year: Mountain West Builders
Reno cybersecurity experts: WFH shift creating ‘more targets’ for hackers
From ransomware to phishing emails, cyber attacks have surged 63% since the coronavirus pandemic shook the global economy in March, exacerbated by the WFH movement that has magnified cybersecurity threats for practically every company.