24th annual BANN-ER Awards honors bevy of Northern Nevada projects

Architectural Design Group's Spine House entry won the 2020 BANN-er award for Best New Home Product, Custom Home by an Architect Under $1 million.

Photo: Vance Fox Photography

RENO, Nev. — The Builders Association of Northern Nevada recently announced the winners for its annual salute to industry excellence, the BANN-ER Awards.

The 24th annual BANN-ER Awards — dubbed the 2020 “BANN-DEMIC Awards” due to this year’s unusual circumstances — marks the Builders Association’s most prestigious event of the year.

The industry’s best people and projects were honored Nov. 6 for their work and for their contributions to the community.

This year’s awards were sponsored by Hometown Health, Toll Brothers, Carter Hill Homes, Mountain West Builders, Northpointe Bank, Quick Space and NV Energy.

Below is the full list of 2020 winners, which you may also view here: