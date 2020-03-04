2nd annual Reno Venture Conference set for April 21-22

RENO, Nev. — The second annual Reno Venture Conference is scheduled for April 21-22 at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno.

The conference brings together active angel investors and the region’s rising startups — including pitches from InNevator IoT Accelerator companies — to showcase Northern Nevada’s growing ecosystem of technology and talent.

The event will culminate with the announcement of funding into a select group of startups at all stages. Last year, 10 companies competed, with funding awarded to the following: Clickbio ($575,000), Fox Optimization (500,000), Crytica ($50,000) and Lorable ($30,000).

This year’s agenda includes, among other topics and presentations:

Fundamentals of Angel Investing: An introduction for accredited investors and founders on the basics on angel investing.

The Investment Process: Never as fast and easy as you’d expect. Learn how to manage Deal Flow, Due Diligence, Valuation and Term Sheets.

After the Check: How to manage cash, growth, leadership and navigate through the tough times.

Ecosystems and Deal Flow: A rising tide floats all boats. Startups need capital and investors need companies to invest in. How can we increase the size of the pie so that the region grows together. Where is the later stage capital? What best practices and behaviors do we want to encourage.

Presenting sponsors for this year’s conference are the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, Reno Seed Fund and Holland & Hart law firm.

Early bird, all-access tickets cost $125 through March 24, jumping to $199 on March 25. Go to renoventureconference.com to learn more, to register and to apply to pitch.