3 casinos OK’d for former Minden car dealership

MINDEN, Nev. — The parent company of Dotty’s hit the jackpot on Feb. 6 when the Douglas County Liquor Board approved restricted gaming licenses for three separate casinos to operate inside the former Michael Hohl car dealership.

Las Vegas based-Nevada Restaurant Services — which operates small Dotty’s casinos all over the state — received approval for liquor, beer and wine and restricted gaming licenses at the property at 1601 Highway 395.

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Michitarian said the building will be divided into three separate units, with each getting its own bar and eatery.

Under Douglas County code, a limited gaming license permits up to 15 slot machines. By separating the building into three separate casinos, dubbed Dotty’s, Bourbon Street Sports Bar and La Villita, there will be 45 slot machines allowed.

The Liquor Board also approved a fourth license for a Dotty’s to be located near the Grant Avenue Walmart in Gardnerville.

All four businesses list the same general manager and manager

The county approves liquor licenses and restricted gaming licenses, but the owners must still receive approval from the Gaming Control Board.

“We put in a condition to have three separate units,” Community Development Director Tom Dallaire said about the Minden location. “Each unit is standalone and won’t have access between them.”

Dallaire said each of the businesses will have its own small kitchen area.

Resident Jim McKalip said he was happy to see the building occupied but questioned whether it wasn’t an attempt to get around the county ordinance.

“I think the point isn’t so you can do what they’re trying to by having 45 slots,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s fair to businesses who are limited to 15 slots that have more space.”

Commissioner Wes Rice said that the county’s abilities are limited.

“It’s painfully obvious that we are not pleased with this,” he said. “But since they’ve complied with all the requirements, I think it would be arbitrary and capricious for us not to approve it.”

Deputy District Attorney Zach Wadlé pointed out that an ordinance that was before the commission in December would have affected casino applications like this. Commissioners decided not to pursue the ordinance.

“We move at a slower pace than business, and I think this is what happens when government tries to control business,” Commission Chairman Barry Penzel said.