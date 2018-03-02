3 Reno pubs stop using plastic straws, ask others to save environment

RENO, Nev. — A trio of Reno pubs want to stop providing plastic straws when serving alcoholic beverages in an effort to help the environment by limiting plastic pollution.

According to a press release provided to regional media on March 1, Reno business owners Michael Connolly, Zachary Cage and Chris Khal — of Brewer's Cabinet, Sierra Tap House and Ole Bridge Pub — launched a "no straw" campaign that same day.

The campaign will, per the press release, "focus on the elimination of single-use plastics" by enforcing "new service procedures in hopes to bring awareness through individual outreach efforts and help all food-service business make the transition to a safer choice for our environment."

"We are proud of the area we live, work and play, and the lakes, rivers and surrounding ecosystem are an essential part to the lifestyle of our companies and our families," Connolly, owner of Brewer's Cabinet, said in a statement. "This is why we have collectively decided to change our straw policy to something more earth-friendly."

All three owners are reportedly hoping to encourage fellow businesses to ban plastic straws; the trip also, per the press release, has full support from the 78-member Riverwalk Merchants Association.

"Our staff does not offer straws automatically, but we do have straws in our establishments," added Khal, co-owner of Ole Bridge Pub. "The customer makes their own decision on if they want to take a straw or not.

Recommended Stories For You

"Unfortunately, most people do take a straw which is why we have switched to a more suitable paper-friendly option."

Connolly, Cage and Khale encourage residents and businesses to take the "4Rs Pledge," which is as follows:

1. REFUSE: disposable plastic whenever possible, including straws. Choose items not packaged in plastic, and carry your own bags, containers and utensils.

2. REDUCE: your plastic footprint. Cut down on consumption of goods that contain excessive plastic packaging and parts. If it will leave behind plastic trash, don't buy it.

3. REUSE: durable, non-toxic straws, utensils, to-go containers, bottles, bags and other everyday items. Choose glass, paper, stainless steel, wood, ceramic and bamboo over plastic.

4. RECYCLE: what you can't refuse, reduce or reuse. Pay attention to the entire life cycle of items you bring into your life, from source to manufacturing to distribution to disposal.