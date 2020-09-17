$305,271 in federal grants OK’d for rural Nevada economic projects

ELKO, Nev. — USDA Rural Development State Director Phil Cowee on Sept. 8 announced $305,271 in grant funds for nine projects that will help rural Nevada Tribes, cities and counties to develop rural enterprise and create 52 jobs.

“These are important investments for rural Nevada,” Cowee said in a statement. “I am impressed by the variety of small business start-ups that will result from cities, counties and Tribes stepping up to support business expansion.”

Projects funded include: