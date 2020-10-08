$345,108 EPA grant to go toward pollution prevention at Nevada businesses

CARSON CITY, Nev. — On Sept. 23, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced 42 organizations across 39 states would receive grant funding totaling $9.3 million, supporting pollution prevention across the country.

Western Nevada College was among those selected — WNC will partner with Carson City-based nonprofit greenUP! to help food and beverage manufacturers and processors, as well as automobile repair and maintenance businesses, implement pollution prevention programs.

According to a press release from EPA, the entities will use the $345,108 grant to train 40 manufacturers on safer chemical alternatives, water reduction, energy efficiency and environmental best practices.

They also will recruit 10 WNC interns to conduct on-site visits and provide technical assistance to these manufacturers.

“Western Nevada College looks forward to working with our partners to prevent pollution through implementation of best practices with a focus on food manufacturing and automotive manufacturing and service,” Georgia White, director of Career and Technical Education for WNC, said in a statement. “The funding of internships provides students with technical knowledge and work-based experience as WNC continues to document businesses and environmental results through GreenBizTracker.”

According to the EPA, each grantee will be required to develop at least one case study on pollution prevention practices that are new or not widely known or adopted, or where detailed information on such practices could benefit other businesses.

“Pollution prevention is key to saving our natural resources and moving toward sustainability,” EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud said in a statement. “These grants will help businesses in Nevada improve their bottom lines while reducing the use of hazardous materials, water, and energy.”