City of Sparks, Victorian Square development subject of March 6 public meeting

SPARKS, Nev. — 39 North Downtown, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to revitalize downtown Sparks, will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, March 6, from 5:30-7 p.m. at 325 Harbor Cove at Sparks Marina.

The meeting will start with networking from 5:30-6 p.m. at the old Anchors Bar & Grill location on the second floor, according to a news release.

Next, J Carter Witt, president of Silverwing Development, will present an update on Victorian Square and future projects the developer has planned.

Other guest speakers include: Mark Sterbens of Nugget Casino Resort, who will discuss future plans for the Nugget and Marnell Gaming properties; Stephen Hinckley of Landcap Investment Partners, who will talk about upcoming development in Sparksl and Ed Lawson, Sparks city councilman and vice chair of the Reno-Sparks Convention & Convention Authority, who will provide a “city of Sparks update.”

According to the news release, 39 North Downtown holds two public meetings each year to keep the community up to date on new community developments in Sparks. For information, contact Angela Handler at Angela@39NorthDowntown.com or visit http://www.39NorthDowntown.com.