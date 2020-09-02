4 local businesses land on newest Inc. list of top 5,000 fastest-growing companies

Based in Sparks, Have Lights Will Travel — which specializes in commercial and industrial lighting maintenance, installations and retrofitting — was recently named to Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list for 2020.

Courtesy Photo: Facebook

RENO-SPARKS, Nev. — Kyle McClelland knew his Sparks-based lighting company was growing at steady clip, but he wasn’t sure how it compared to other small businesses across the United States.

Now, he’s got a much better measuring stick.

Have Lights Will Travel — which specializes in commercial and industrial lighting maintenance, installations and retrofitting — was recently named to Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list for 2020, marking the first time the company has received the recognition.

The list, which ranks the top 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the United States, honors America’s “most inspiring entrepreneurs” each year, according to Inc.

With 66% revenue growth over the past three years, Have Lights Will Travel landed at No. 4,650 overall on the mgazine’s annual list.

“To be acknowledged on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation is a complete honor,” McClelland said in an email to the NNBW. “We are very excited to be the recipient, and our goal is to do it two years in a row. I don’t know if COVID will derail that or not, but we continue to grow and expand our offerings.”

In fact, McClelland said the primary driver of Have Lights Will Travel’s growth was its sizable expansion into Las Vegas, fueled by a significant uptick in companies performing lighting energy retrofits to LED.

Moreover, he said the company has secured some “large national contracts” with big retail stores, performing monthly lighting maintenance on their properties.

Over the next three years, McClelland said the company is looking to have offices in Utah, Idaho and California.

“Our goal is to get into more residential and we are also hoping to reach some bigger customers to help in project management of lighting retrofits,” he continued. “We see growth opportunity of at least 100% in the next two years and potentially 200% over five years.”

Have Lights Will Travel is far from the only company in Northern Nevada that is growing at a rapid rate.

Davidson’s Organic Teas in Sparks also made the Inc. 5000 list for 2020, ranked No. 4,427, backed by a three-year revenue growth rate of 74%.

Davidson’s is a locally owned tea company offering USDA Organic Certified products that come direct from family-owned tea gardens in India.

The accolade comes a year after the organic tea distributor relocated to a new 50,000-square-foot facility in Sparks.

“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is a huge accomplishment for Davidson’s,” Kunall Patel, co-owner of Davidson’s Organic Teas, said in a press release. “We have seen phenomenal growth and are thrilled to hold this prestigious honor as further proof of our successful efforts in giving people the opportunity to support their health through our organic teas.”

In all, the 2020 Inc. 5000 list includes 39 Nevada businesses, with the majority located in Las Vegas/Henderson. The Silver State businesses accounted for $986.2 million in total revenue in 2020, comprising a median of 135% revenue growth over the last three years.

Two other Northern Nevada businesses made the lost: