$47 million remodel project underway at Reno’s Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Here’s what the renovated hotel rooms will look like at the Silver Legacy upon completion.

Courtesy: Caesars Entertainment

RENO, Nev. — Caesars Entertainment recently began a $47 million renovation project at the Silver Legacy Resort Casino in downtown Reno.

The project will include upgrades to the hotel’s fifth through 25th floors, with a total of 1,199 redesigned rooms, and is scheduled to finish by June, Caesars announced in a Wednesday press release.

Work is being conducted in collaboration with Reno-based design firm MBA Architecture and Design and St. Louis-based architect KdG.

Per Caesars, room upgrades will include new furnishings, replacement of carpeting and flooring, and addition of art and decor pieces, among other improvements.

Further, renovated bathrooms will feature walk-in showers; additional highlights include installing self-serve coffee makers, updated lounge seating and new flat-screen HD televisions.

The project comes after Caesars invested more than $100 million for a master renovation project at THE ROW — the company’s three-casino property in downtown Reno that also includes the Eldorado Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno — that finished in mid-2019, according to the release.

That project included upgrades to the company’s Top Golf Swing Suite and The Spa at Silver Legacy, redesigned hotel rooms at all three resorts, improvements to The Carnival Midway at Circus Circus, and new dining options.

“We want to give guests a visit to remember when they stay with us at Silver Legacy, and part of that memorable experience includes one of the most important elements to a trip: the hotel accommodations,” Silver Legacy Regional President and General Manager Glenn Carano said in a Jan. 13 statement. “This significant investment in our room product will help further ensure guests receive the most comfortable, enjoyable and elevated experiences during their stay at THE ROW Reno.”

News of the Silver Legacy renovation comes a handful of months after the long-awaiting $17.3 billion Eldorado-Caesars merger closed in July, officially rebranding Reno-based Eldorado Resorts as Caesars Entertainment.

Not long after the merger, Caesars announced in late September it was acquiring British bookmaker William Hill for $3.7 billion in an effort to further the company’s investment into one of the largest areas of growth in the U.S. gaming industry, sports betting.