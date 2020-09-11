6 professionals added to Community Foundation Advisory Board

Clockwise from top left: Vic Bucher, Allison Gorelick, Cindy Carano, Dan Lofrese, Edwin Pereyra and Joel Muller.

RENO, Nev. — Steve Carrick, chair of the Community Foundation of Western Nevada Board of Directors, on Aug. 31 announced that 6 professionals have been added to various committees on the foundation’s Advisory Board, which is now at 16 members.

They are as follows:

Vic Bucher, CPA, and Edwin Pereyra, CPA, joined the Finance Committee.

Dan Lofrese, Vice President at Gabelli Asset Management Company (GAMCO), and Joel Muller, financial advisor with Edward Jones, joined the Investment Committee.

Allison Gorelick, developer and real estate broker, joined the Community Foundation Development Committee and the Community Housing Land Trust Advisory Group.

Lastly, Cindy Carano, executive director of Eldorado Resorts’ Reno Community Relations Department, joined the Community Engagement Committee.

Go to nevadafund.org/about-us/board for the full lineup of foundation board members.