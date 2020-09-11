6 professionals added to Community Foundation Advisory Board | nnbw.com
YOUR AD HERE »

6 professionals added to Community Foundation Advisory Board

News |

NNBW staff report
Clockwise from top left: Vic Bucher, Allison Gorelick, Cindy Carano, Dan Lofrese, Edwin Pereyra and Joel Muller.
Com Found

RENO, Nev. — Steve Carrick, chair of the Community Foundation of Western Nevada Board of Directors, on Aug. 31 announced that 6 professionals have been added to various committees on the foundation’s Advisory Board, which is now at 16 members.

They are as follows:

  • Vic Bucher, CPA, and Edwin Pereyra, CPA, joined the Finance Committee.
  • Dan Lofrese, Vice President at Gabelli Asset Management Company (GAMCO), and Joel Muller, financial advisor with Edward Jones, joined the Investment Committee.
  • Allison Gorelick, developer and real estate broker, joined the Community Foundation Development Committee and the Community Housing Land Trust Advisory Group.
  • Lastly, Cindy Carano, executive director of Eldorado Resorts’ Reno Community Relations Department, joined the Community Engagement Committee.

Go to nevadafund.org/about-us/board for the full lineup of foundation board members.

News
See more