$87 million Virginia Street project accelerated due to COVID closures

An updated look at the current accelerated construction plan for the $87 million Virginia Street Bus RAPID Transit Extension Project, which is designed to improve safety and provide better access, enhanced transit service and improved mobility for everyone.

Courtesy RTC

RENO, Nev. — In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate for business closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County and Sierra Nevada Construction in mid-March announced they are able to accelerate construction operations on the $87 million Virginia Street project.

According to RTC, the move was made after consulting local businesses who expressed “strong support of the plan to expedite construction operations,” considering doing extra work while most businesses are closed will result in fewer impacts when businesses are able to reopen.

“This is great news for all Midtown businesses,” Rum Sugar Lime business owner Larry DeVincenzi said in a provided statement. “The RTC and SNC reached out to us, they listened, and we support their plan to expedite the project. This project is going to be great when it’s done.”

Starting March 21, crews closed Virginia Street to through traffic from Mary and Center streets (roundabout construction) to Mt. Rose Street.

Traffic will be detoured to Holcomb Avenue. Side streets remain open so people can access essential businesses and pick up their to-go food orders from Midtown restaurants.

This 24-hour closure will be in effect until at least April 17, when businesses might be able to reopen.

Traffic will continue to be one-way southbound on Virginia from Liberty to Center. After April 17, traffic between Mary/Center to Mt. Rose will be one-way, southbound only until construction is complete in that section.

According to RTC, the accelerated work will result in early completion of this section of the project (work was originally slated for late April), and may result in an earlier completion date for the overall Virginia Street project.

According to previous reports, the full project is expected to be complete by November of 2020, weather permitting.

Visit virginiastreetproject.com for information on the project, construction operations, business-support opportunities and more.