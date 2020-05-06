Aaron’s, Inc. donates 500 mattress to several Nevada shelters impacted by COVID

An Aaron’s, Inc., employee works on what will eventually become a mattress that the company will donate.

Courtesy photo

Aaron’s, Inc., the Atlanta-based lease-to-own retailer, recently announced the donation of nearly 500 mattresses to multiple shelters in Nevada impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an April 24 press release from the company, Aaron’s is working with Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford “to provide much needed mattresses and mattress sets to the most-needy in the community.”

As of April 24, the company had committed nearly 500 mattresses and mattress sets of varying sizes to the following locations:

Our Place Families and Youth, a new homeless campus in Reno for women, children, families and seniors.

Las Vegas Department of Family Services, a temporary shelter for displaced families seeking refuge.

Winnemucca Domestic Violence Services.

SafeNest Domestic Violence Shelter in Las Vegas, the largest shelter for victims of domestic violence in Nevada.

Samaritan House Emergency Shelter in Elko.

“Given the tremendous need in Nevada for bedding, Aaron’s is honored to help General Ford respond to these challenges in his state as we all collectively support the rapidly changing shelter situation caused by COVID-19,” John Robinson, CEO of Aaron’s, Inc., said in a statement. “Having a safe, comfortable place to sleep during this unprecedented crisis is critical to those desperately in need of assistance, and we are proud to help the communities we serve in any way possible.”

“During times like these, it is important that our community of corporate citizens band together to support the communities they serve, and this gesture from Aaron’s demonstrates its commitment to giving back,” added Ford. “No matter the circumstances, we have a responsibility to take care of the most vulnerable people in our community, and we can’t thank Aaron’s enough for helping us provide these critical public services.”