Abbi signs marketing deal with California destination

The Abbi Agency, a marketing communications firm with offices in Reno, Las Vegas and New York, signed a partnership agreement with Visit Carmel, the destination marketing organization for Carmel-by- the-Sea and the owner's association for the Carmel Hospitality Improvement District.

The partnership seeks to attract off-season and midweek visitors to improve year-round tourism revenue in Carmel-by-the-Sea.

The Abbi Agency will develop and execute a range of public relations and social media strategies on behalf of the destination, including campaigns to increase overnight visitation, emphasizing key differentiators and experiences while retaining the natural beauty and integrity of the historic village by the sea.

The partnership adds to The Abbi Agency’s portfolio of destination marketing clients that includes North Lake Tahoe, TravelNevada, Butte County and Goleta, Calif.