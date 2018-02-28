After $550K sale, Sunridge Golf Course owner eyes upgrades ‘beyond golf’

CARSON CITY, Nev. — There's new ownership of Sunridge Golf Course as of Feb. 1, and they want your input on how to renovate the property.

Carson City native Dan Oster acquired Sunridge from the Asian Pacific Group for $550,000, according to the Douglas County Recorder's Office.

The University of Nevada, Reno and Carson High School graduate has enacted a new operating system for the course under Duncan Golf Management.

Together, they have a vision to turn the golf course into a community outdoor activity center, with entertainment for all. Besides his plans for improving the course, Oster believes there's no reason golfers should have a monopoly on the location.

"This place has a beautiful backdrop for a lot of different things beyond golf," said Oster. "I'd love for this to be sort of an adventure jumping-off point, where people can go on a mountain bike ride or a hike, or who knows? Whatever anybody wants, I'm open to all ideas — we want to explore everything.

"A community place that's open to everyone is sorely needed."

Recommended Stories For You

Oster's first steps have been to order new golf carts and new course maintenance equipment. He's now asking the community what it thinks would be useful for the property.

"The area does need more activities for families," said Sunridge Golf Course General Manager Ken Stott. "I asked my kids this weekend, 'What do you guys want to do?' and they said there's really nothing to do in Carson besides the park. Reno is where all the activities are."

The property is 362 acres with everything from waterfalls, ponds, access to the Carson River, lookout peaks, uphill hiking, and a clubhouse and restaurant.

Oster assures golf will always be at the center of Sunridge, but no reasonable activity is out of the question. Current ideas include a community garden, 3D archery range, wedding and special event venue, handicap-friendly children's jungle gym, wellness retreat area, hiking trails, and a food truck night.

"Sunridge is where the people play. It's a place that if you have an hour or two, you'd think, 'oh I'm going to go to Sunridge.' And you'd know if you spent an hour or two here, you'd feel better," said Oster.

Sunridge Golf Course was built in 1996. The course last changed hands in 2010, when it was purchased by Asian Pacific. It currently is a 19-hole golf course and has four miles of lakeside land.