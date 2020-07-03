After 7,461 casino inspections, 111 cases opened for non-COVID compliance

Sandra Douglass Morgan is chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Courtesy photo

The Nevada Gaming Control Board announced July 1 that it’s opened 111 investigative cases looking into allegations of non-compliance with COVID-19-related health and safety policies since Nevada casinos were allowed to reopen June 4.

That’s a pretty tiny percentage, considering regulators conducted 1,453 inspections of non-restricted licensees and 6,008 inspections of restricted licensees conducted over the past month.

“The Gaming Control Board is committed to work with our state and local partners to enforce Gov. Sisolak’s emergency directives and the board’s health and safety policies,” board Chairwoman Sandra Douglas Morgan said in a statement.

Non-compliance with the rules can result in disciplinary action against a licensee. However, due to state laws, no details about the cases ­— including potential violations and where in the state they allegedly occurred — are being released.

Per the July 1 statement, the gaming board also is working in conjunction with Nevada OSHA, Clark County Business License Department, and the City of Las Vegas Business License Department to monitor and enforce gaming licensees’ compliance with the Governor’s Directives and the Board Health & Safety Policies.

Nevada OSHA officials are also conducting spot checks throughout the Silver State at various businesses, large and small, to check with compliance for Gov. Sisolak’s recent mask mandate.