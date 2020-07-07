After another 169 business spot checks, Nevada OSHA sees better mask compliance

Yessica Delgado places an order on a conveyor belt inside the Patagonia distribution center in west Reno, where employees are required to wear masks and gloves and stay at least 10 feet apart.

Officials with the Division of Industrial Relations’ Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) conducted another round of observations on Monday, July 6, to determine if businesses are compliance with Gov. Sisolak’s June 24 mask order.

Officials visited 169 locations, including — but not limited to — convenience stores, restaurants, auto sales and maintenance, pharmacies, and general retail establishments, according to a July 7 press release from the state.

Of those checks, 89% of businesses in Northern Nevada were found to be in compliance, compared to 79% in the south, according to the state.

Highlights from the July 6 survey found the following compliance rates of identified business types including:

Convenience stores: 74% compliance

Pharmacies: 82% compliance

General retail: 87% compliance

Restaurants: 93% compliance

Automobile sales and maintenance: 100% compliance

“Daily compliance rates will vary significantly from day-to-day based on the number of observations and the types of business surveyed,” according to the July 7 press release. “Industries targeted for observation where high rates of noncompliance are found will heavily skew the average compliance rate for that day.”

Since enforcement of the governor’s mask directive — ordered to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Silver State — began June 26, the division has conducted 1,090 initial field observations at large and small businesses throughout Nevada, including grocery, home improvement and clothing stores; hair and nail salons; tattoo parlors; bars and restaurant lounges, casino hotel gambling floors; and pools.

Per the July 7 release, the 89% and 79% compliance rates observed on July 6 improved from rates of 84% in Northern Nevada and 66% in Southern Nevada recorded during July 6 checks.

With nearly two weeks worth of business checks conducted, officials are now “currently conducting follow-up visits at locations where noncompliance was found during the initial observation,” according to the July 7 press release.

According to the state, if non-compliance is found, the business is given a warning. If a violation is found a second time, a notice of citation and penalty will be issued.

The maximum penalty that can be assessed is $134,940.

Due to high call volumes, employees are encouraged to file complaints of businesses not adhering to the governor’s order at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.