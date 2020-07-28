After COVID-19 delay, Noble Pie Parlor opens third Reno location

Trevor Leppek, left, and Ryan Goldhammer, right, co-founders of Noble Pie Parlor, and local artist Ryan Fassbender pose inside the new restaurant in South Reno on July 20.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — After a few-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Noble Pie Parlor officially opened its third location in Reno in mid-July.

The pizzeria, originally slated to open in March, is located in the space formerly occupied by Chocolate Bar at The Summit, 13979 S. Virginia St., Ste. 505, behind the MAC Cosmetics store.

Per a July 16 press release, the new location features the most square footage of the three properties; a bar featuring draft beers, wines and cocktails; a living wall of herbs that will be integrated into food and drink menus; and custom art installations by Incline Village artist Ryno and local artist Ryan Fassbender.

“We’re lucky that we could somehow hang on for so many months, but are eager to now offer south Reno citizens some new food options,” president and founder of the restaurants, Ryan Goldhammer, said in a statement. “The pandemic has been a wild ride for us but we remain committed to making good, fresh food, every single day. We’re excited to bring that to more of Reno’s residents at a time when positivity goes a long way.”

Noble Pie Parlor’s other locations are at 239 W. 2nd St. in downtown Reno and 777 S. Center St. in Midtown.

Noble Pie is owned by Goldhammer and Trevor Leppek, who also own Pignic Pub & Patio.