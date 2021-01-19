After record 2020 in sales, Edible Arrangements eyes Reno expansion

Edible Arrangements is looking to add up to three more locations in the Reno area.

Photo: Edible Brands

RENO, Nev. — With one store already in Reno, the parent company of Edible Arrangements is looking to grow its presence in the Biggest Little City after record sales in 2020.

Atlanta-based Edible Brands — which franchises more than 1,000 stores nationwide that offer fresh fruit arrangements, flowers, chocolates, bakery items and more — has it sights set on opening two or three more brick-and-mortar stores in Reno.

“We are over-the-moon about the western territory, and particularly Reno,” said Kathy Dannewitz, franchise sales manager at Edible. “With the area’s real estate and consumer profile and based on our current footprint and what we’re looking to do, we feel it’s a pretty attractive market for us.”

The company is actively searching for potential franchisees in Reno but has not yet signed any agreements, Dannewitz said.

According to the company, entrepreneurs will have to meet a net worth requirement of $250,000 to become a franchise owner, with $80,000 of liquid assets. The initial investment range runs from $173,600 to $373,450.

“We’re looking for folks who have experience on the operations side and a proven track record of business experience,” Dannewitz said. “… And ties to the community is a big deal — that always makes it easier when you are connected in your town.”

Edible’s potential expansion in Northern Nevada comes on the heels of the company experiencing record-setting growth throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The sales bump, Dannewitz said, was in part due to the company’s introduction of new products, such as floral arrangements to pair with fruit treats, music downloads incorporated with gifts, and prototyped new stores.

Edible saw 25 stores reach $1 million status in 2020, she said, nearly doubling the company’s 2019 numbers. In August alone, Edible’s sales surged 60% compared to the same month in 2019.

In the process, the company signed more than 140 new and existing franchisees to plant new Edible Arrangement stores across the country.

“We have had phenomenal record-breaking numbers, so that’s super exciting,” Dannewitz said. “The sales numbers have been increasing from April to today. And that’s due to being deemed essential and the aspect of e-commerce and being able to deliver items.”

For 2021, the company has a goal of signing 160 franchise agreements and opening 40 stores. Each new store, ranging in size from 1,200 to 1,800 square feet, creates between seven and 10 jobs, according to the company.

As for Reno, Dannewitz said Edible is in the “due diligence” stage of narrowing down where it will consider expanding, adding that there is no timetable in place.

Interested entrepreneurs can visit ediblefranchise.com to learn more.