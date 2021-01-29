Agate Construction announces early completion of Reno air rifle range

A group of women participate in a concealed-carry weapon instructional course at Reno Guns & Range in October 2019.

Photo: David Calvert / The Nevada Independent

RENO, Nev. — Agate Construction announced this month the completion of construction activities on the Reno Guns & Range Air Rifle Range project 16 days ahead of schedule.

Located at the Reno Guns & Range business location at 2325 Market St., the project consists of a new Air Rifle Range that will be home to all air rifle sports in Northern Nevada, including the national champion Nevada Rifle team, according to a Jan. 13 press release on behalf of Agate.

“The range will hold NCAA sanctioned events, as well as Olympic trials and local high school competitions,” according to the release. “The new Air Rifle Range will also be the home to Nevada Department of Wildlife’s Education Center, where hunter’s safety classes and other NDOW educational services in the area will be held.”

Agate Construction performed the project with minimal interruptions to daily activities, allowing Reno Guns and Range to stay in operation throughout the project.