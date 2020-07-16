Agate Construction wraps up work on Mamma Celeste’s restaurant in Sparks

A look at the work that took place earlier this summer inside the 2,500-square-foot space in Sparks.

Courtesy photo

SPARKS, Nev. — Agate Construction on July 2 announced crews had completed construction of Mamma Celeste’s Gastro Pub and Pizzeria at 360 South Los Altos Parkway in Sparks.

Agate Construction teamed with MBA Architecture and Interior Design on the project.

Work on the 2,550-square-foot design-build restaurant included demolition, earthwork, concrete, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) design and installation; finishes, doors, frames and hardware; kitchen, bar and restaurant equipment; decorative metals, glass and glazing; and commissioning.

Jim Flanagan of Flanagan Presents, Inc., owner of Mamma Celeste’s, lost his previous restaurant in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. in 2018, after only being open for 4 months.

Flanagan chose to move to Northern Nevada and rebuild with Agate Construction.

“Every person at Agate Construction has been nothing but honest,” Flanagan said in a statement. “It is a value I hold and look for in people I am trusting to make my dream a reality, and Agate is doing just that, building my new location in Sparks,. They are taking my dream and making it reality.”

Mamma Celeste’s Gastro Pub and Pizzeria is aiming to open by mid-August.