AGC hosts annual construction outlook breakfast
December 8, 2017
The Nevada Chapter of the Associated General Contractors presents its annual “AGC Construction Outlook” Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the AGC office, 5400 Mill Street in Reno.
Guest speakers will include: Dave Simonsen, Chief Economic for AGC of America, who will discuss national construction forecast and issues; Brian Bonnefant, Project Manager Center for Regional Studies, University of Nevada, Reno; who discuss Northern Nevada’s economic trends; and Bill Anderson, Chief Research & Analysis Nevada Department of Employment, Training, & Rehabilitation, will make a presentation, “Nevada Employment—The True Unemployment Rate.”
To attend the event, call 775-329-6116 or e-mail AshleyB@nevadaagc.org. Cost is $25 for AGC members and $35 for future members. Cost includes a buffet breakfast.