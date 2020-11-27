Amargosa Valley company wins inaugural rural Nevada startup pitch contest

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development held the inaugural Rural Nevada Startup Pitch Competition on Nov. 6, with New Tech Products, LLC of Amargosa Valley placing first.

The company earned $1,150 for first place and also won the Audience Choice award, according to a Nov. 16 press release from GOED.

New Tech Products makes the Tidy Oil Changer, a molded plastic device that attaches magnetically to the oil pan to divert oil into a separate catch basin. A drill bit goes through the plastic device to loosen the screw to allow the oil into the plastic diversion device.

“I would like to congratulate Bruce Crater’s company for putting together the winning pitch,” Michael Brown, GOED Executive Director, said in a statement. “The concept of this competition was to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Rural Nevada that includes mentorship, access to capital and an opportunity to network among competitors.”

Goat Shell, represented by George Skivington, earned $500 for second place. Goat Shells are hard sided pop-up camper shells that come in two sizes to fit over regular and long bed trucks.

GL Innovation, represented by Gerald Laughter, earned $250 for third place. GL Innovation makes battery interrupters for large vehicles and mining sites. Future markets include electric cars and aircraft.

Cash prize money was provided by NV Energy, with additional awards coming from StartUpNV and the Audacity Institute, according to GOED.

The Nov. 6 competition, done virtually, gave each company seven minutes to make their pitch, followed by questions from judges for five minutes.

GOED partnered with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Great Basin College, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Nevada Department of Business and Industry, the Audacity Institute, Northern Nevada Development Authority, the Ozmen Center at UNR, the Nevada Small Business Development Center and the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension for the competition.