And the winners are: 2020 Best In Business contest

NNBW Best In Business

NNBW Best In Business

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Business Weekly is pleased today to announce the winners of our 2020 Best In Business contest.

The winners were determined after a nomination period from Aug. 19-Sept. 9, 2020, followed by the Sept. 23-Oct. 7 voting period, which led to a total of 180 finalists — 10 in each of the 18 categories.

Below is the list of 18 winners and runners-up. You can read more about each winner inside the 13th annual Northern Nevada Book of Lists, the 132-page specialty magazine packaged for subscribers with the Dec. 30, 2020, print edition of the NNBW.

Interested in purchasing extra copies of the Book of Lists? Go to nnbw.com/book-of-lists to learn about print and digital options.

You can also contact NNBW Associate Publisher Melissa Saavedra at msaavedra@nevadanewsgroup.com to learn more about both the Book of Lists and our annual Best In Business contest.

Northern Nevada Business Weekly 2020 Best In Business Winners

PEOPLE

Most Influential Professional (Thought Leaders)

Cindy Carano

Cindy Carano – 1 st

Dr. Anthony Slonim – 2 nd

Ty Rogers – t-3 rd

Ann Silver – t-3rd

Leader To Know (High Profile)

Clara Andriola

Clara Andriola – 1 st

Diaz Dixon – 2 nd

Rick Thomas – 3rd

New Nevada Innovator (Movers & Shakers)

Khalilah Cage

Khalilah Cage – 1 st

Wesley McQuillen – 2 nd

Rob Gaedtke – 3rd

CORPORATE COMMUNITY

Most Sustainable Company (Green & Earth Friendly)

Great Basin Community Food Coop

Great Basin Community Food Co-op – 1 st

Down to Earth Composting – 2 nd

Peppermill Resort Spa Casino – 3rd

Most Philanthropic Company (Community Give-Back)

Renown Health

Renown Health – 1 st

Veterans Guest House – 2 nd

Greater Nevada Credit Union – 3rd

Most Diverse Company (Workforce Diversity)

Great Full Gardens

Great Full Gardens – 1 st

EVOKE Fitness Training Complex – 2 nd

PKL Homes – 3rd

BEST IN BUSINESS

Best Accounting Firm

Albright & Associates

Albright & Associates, Ltd. – 1 st

Eide Bailly LLP – 2 nd

Barnard Vogler & Co. – 3rd

Best Law Firm

McDonald Carano

McDonald Carano – 1 st

Joey Gilbert Law – 2 nd

Fennemore Craig, P.C. – 3rd

Best Bank/SBA Lender

Nevada State Bank

Nevada State Bank – 1 st

Plumas Bank – 2 nd

Meadows Bank – 3rd

Best Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union – 1 st

United Federal Credit Union – 2 nd

One Nevada Credit Union – 3rd

Best Loan & Title Company

First American Title

First American Title – 1 st

First Centennial Title Company of Nevada – 2 nd

PrimeLending – 3rd

Best Construction Company/Firm

Clark/Sullivan Construction

Clark/Sullivan Construction – 1 st

Q&D Construction – 2 nd

Frank Lepori Construction – 3rd

Best Commercial Real Estate Company

Dickson Commercial Group

Dickson Commercial Group, Inc. – 1 st

Colliers International – 2 nd

CBRE – 3rd

Best Residential Real Estate Company

Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty – 1 st

Sierra Nevada Properties – 2 nd

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates – 3rd

Best Hospital & Healthcare Provider

Renown Health

Renown Health – 1 st

Reno Orthopedic Clinic – 2 nd

Thrive Wellness of Reno – 3rd

Best Commercial/Residential Developer

Tolles Development Company

Tolles Development Company – 1 st

Dermody Properties – 2 nd

Basin Street Properties – 3rd

Best Manufacturing/Logistics Company

ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics – 1 st

Novo Logistics – 2 nd

Kimmie Candy – 3rd

Best Technology Company/Firm

Sierra Technology & Consulting