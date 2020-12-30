And the winners are: 2020 Best In Business contest
RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Business Weekly is pleased today to announce the winners of our 2020 Best In Business contest.
The winners were determined after a nomination period from Aug. 19-Sept. 9, 2020, followed by the Sept. 23-Oct. 7 voting period, which led to a total of 180 finalists — 10 in each of the 18 categories.
Below is the list of 18 winners and runners-up. You can read more about each winner inside the 13th annual Northern Nevada Book of Lists, the 132-page specialty magazine packaged for subscribers with the Dec. 30, 2020, print edition of the NNBW.
Interested in purchasing extra copies of the Book of Lists? Go to nnbw.com/book-of-lists to learn about print and digital options.
You can also contact NNBW Associate Publisher Melissa Saavedra at msaavedra@nevadanewsgroup.com to learn more about both the Book of Lists and our annual Best In Business contest.
Northern Nevada Business Weekly 2020 Best In Business Winners
PEOPLE
Most Influential Professional (Thought Leaders)
- Cindy Carano – 1st
- Dr. Anthony Slonim – 2nd
- Ty Rogers – t-3rd
- Ann Silver – t-3rd
Leader To Know (High Profile)
- Clara Andriola – 1st
- Diaz Dixon – 2nd
- Rick Thomas – 3rd
New Nevada Innovator (Movers & Shakers)
- Khalilah Cage – 1st
- Wesley McQuillen – 2nd
- Rob Gaedtke – 3rd
CORPORATE COMMUNITY
Most Sustainable Company (Green & Earth Friendly)
- Great Basin Community Food Co-op – 1st
- Down to Earth Composting – 2nd
- Peppermill Resort Spa Casino – 3rd
Most Philanthropic Company (Community Give-Back)
- Renown Health – 1st
- Veterans Guest House – 2nd
- Greater Nevada Credit Union – 3rd
Most Diverse Company (Workforce Diversity)
- Great Full Gardens – 1st
- EVOKE Fitness Training Complex – 2nd
- PKL Homes – 3rd
BEST IN BUSINESS
Best Accounting Firm
- Albright & Associates, Ltd. – 1st
- Eide Bailly LLP – 2nd
- Barnard Vogler & Co. – 3rd
Best Law Firm
- McDonald Carano – 1st
- Joey Gilbert Law – 2nd
- Fennemore Craig, P.C. – 3rd
Best Bank/SBA Lender
- Nevada State Bank – 1st
- Plumas Bank – 2nd
- Meadows Bank – 3rd
Best Credit Union
- Greater Nevada Credit Union – 1st
- United Federal Credit Union – 2nd
- One Nevada Credit Union – 3rd
Best Loan & Title Company
- First American Title – 1st
- First Centennial Title Company of Nevada – 2nd
- PrimeLending – 3rd
Best Construction Company/Firm
- Clark/Sullivan Construction – 1st
- Q&D Construction – 2nd
- Frank Lepori Construction – 3rd
Best Commercial Real Estate Company
- Dickson Commercial Group, Inc. – 1st
- Colliers International – 2nd
- CBRE – 3rd
Best Residential Real Estate Company
- Dickson Realty – 1st
- Sierra Nevada Properties – 2nd
- RE/MAX Realty Affiliates – 3rd
Best Hospital & Healthcare Provider
- Renown Health – 1st
- Reno Orthopedic Clinic – 2nd
- Thrive Wellness of Reno – 3rd
Best Commercial/Residential Developer
- Tolles Development Company – 1st
- Dermody Properties – 2nd
- Basin Street Properties – 3rd
Best Manufacturing/Logistics Company
- ITS Logistics – 1st
- Novo Logistics – 2nd
- Kimmie Candy – 3rd
Best Technology Company/Firm
- Sierra Technology & Consulting – 1st
- Flirtey – 2nd
- ProTechnical – 3rd
NV lawmakers grant final approval to payday lending database, despite industry concerns
Advocates say the database will provide much-needed levels of oversight and accountability. Opponents, mainly the state’s payday lending industry, say regulations are overly broad and would prove difficult to implement.