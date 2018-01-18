And the winners are … NNBW’s Book Of Lists Launch Gala and Best in Business awards (photo gallery)

RENO, Nev. — More than 400 people attended the Northern Nevada Business Weekly's inaugural Book Of Lists Launch & Awards Gala on January 17th at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

The evening served as a celebration of the industries and businesses in the region, as represented in the 10th edition of the NNBW's 2018 Northern Nevada Book Of Lists.

Renowned author and consultant Robert "Dusty" Staub, CEO/Lead Consultant for Oak Ridge, N.C.-based Staub Leadership International, was the event's keynote speaker. He spoke about the importance of "leading from the heart," as well as why leaders should embrace the concept of transformational leadership on the path to business success.

The gala also honored the 60 people and businesses who were nominated in the NNBW's 2017 Readers' Choice Best in Business awards. This year's winners, as voted on by our readers, are below:

Most Influential (Thought Leaders): Gary Carano, chairman/CEO of Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Leaders to Know (High Profile): Marily Mora, president/CEO of Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority

Nevada Innovators (Problem Solvers): David Lewandowski, attorney, Fennemore Craig

Most Philanthropic (Community Give-Back): Dolan Auto Group

Most Sustainable (Green & Earth-Friendly): Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Most Diverse (Workforce Diversity): Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Look to http://www.nnbw.com next week for feature profiles on the winners and extended coverage of the Book Of Lists Launch & Awards Gala.