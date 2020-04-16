Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

In what’s become an eye-opening weekly routine since mid-March, the U.S. Department of Labor this morning released its newest unemployment report, showing that roughly 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment the week ending April 11.

That brings the running total the past month to about 22 million out of a U.S. workforce of roughly 159 million — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to halt many businesses across the country — including casinos and other high-profile companies in Nevada — some economists say the unemployment rate could reach 20% in April, the highest since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Still, fewer people filed for jobless claims last week than the week prior.

According to the Labor Department’s report, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims of 5,245,000 for the week ending April 11 represents a decrease of 1.37 million from the previous week’s revised level of roughly 6.6 million.

“The 4-week moving average was 5,508,500, an increase of 1,240,750 from the previous week’s revised average,” according to the report, which you can read here via a press release. “The previous week’s average was revised up by 2,250 from 4,265,500 to 4,267,750.”

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.2 percent for the week ending April 4, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from the previous week’s unrevised rate, according to the report.

“This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series,” the report reads.

The previous high was 7.0 percent in May of 1975.

This story will be updated when Nevada numbers are confirmed later Thursday.