Applications open for NV Energy’s Powerful Partnership Scholarship

Applications are once again being sought for NV Energy’s annual Powerful Partnership Scholarship program.

In Northern Nevada, applications are being accepted until Feb. 28.

Students must have a minimum 3.0 weighted GPA, as well as be involved in community service and volunteerism to qualify, according to the company. Scholarship recipients must plan to pursue post-secondary education full-time at a Nevada System of Higher Education institution.

Visit nvenergy.com/scholarships for details and to apply.

Since the program’s inception in 2000, nearly $2 million in scholarships has been awarded to more than 2,000 students statewide. Recipients have gone on to pursue law degrees, study architecture, have careers in engineering/STEM and become involved in many more diverse, innovative fields.