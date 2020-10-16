Applications open Monday for Nevada’s $20 million small business ‘PETS’ grant program

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks at a press conference inside the Capitol Building in Carson City, Nev. on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Photo: David Calvert / The Nevada Independent

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak and Treasurer Zach Conine say Nevada small businesses can start applying Monday for grants to help them survive the financial damage caused by the pandemic.

The funding is through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) program contained in the CARES Act. Nevada was awarded $20 million to issue to businesses.

“Small businesses throughout Nevada have been among the hardest hit by COVID -19 and this new program will streamline the process to get relief funding out to folks who need it very quickly,” said Sisolak.

Conine said the program — which was first unveiled at an Interim Finance Committee meeting in late September — provides grants of up to $10,000 for small businesses and nonprofit organizations to keep their doors open and prevent layoffs.

He said the money can be used for any business needs including payroll, rent and even PPE to protect workers and patrons.

The application period opens at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 and closes at 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

Conine said the program has been designed to make it easier to get the money out the door and to the business owner.

At a press conference Wednesday at the Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas, they urged businesses to contact the treasurer’s office and fill out an application for a grant.

“This program will go a long way to keep Nevadans employed, small businesses open and our state moving in the right direction,” Conine said.

To be eligible, businesses must have a physical location in Nevada. That includes home-based businesses. Businesses/nonprofits must have been in operation prior to March 1 of this year, have fewer than 50 employees and an annual gross revenue of less than $4 million.

Conine and Sisolak said the program is aimed at those businesses hit hardest and been forced to make the greatest sacrifices. They said that includes disadvantaged businesses, bars, pubs taverns, distilleries and vineyards.

The program is jointly managed by the treasurer’s office, Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the state Department of Business and Industry.

Go here to learn more and apply.