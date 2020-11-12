Applications sought for annual ONCU college scholarship program

Applications for the 2021 One Nevada Community Leadership Scholarship Program are now being accepted.

According to an Oct. 27 press release, scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded to four eligible students; funds must be applied toward tuition, fees and other appropriate educational expenses.

The One Nevada Community Leadership Scholarships are awarded annually as a way of recognizing and rewarding graduating high school seniors who have “contributed to the success of their community through their volunteer and leadership efforts.”

Applications are judged on academic achievement, leadership, career goals, quality of answers to the leadership essay questions and the scope of the student’s community activities.

Learn more and apply at onenevada.org/scholarship.