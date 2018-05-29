Ashley Nachand joins L. Lance Gilman Real Estate (people briefs, May 2018)

EDITOR'S NOTE: Northern Nevada Business View people briefs are published on a monthly basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only.

—–

Ashley Nachand

Ashley Nachand has joined L. Lance Gilman Real Estate as a residential agent focusing on the North Lake Tahoe region.

As a member of the team, Nachand combines her passion for real estate and her knowledge of the region to help her clients find properties they are proud to call "home" and to expedite sales for home sellers. Nachand became a licensed California Sales Agent in 2010. Since, she has established herself as an expert in administrating, managing and coordinating real estate transactions for both buyers and sellers.

A Truckee local, Nachand is a graduate of San Diego State University where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Greg Ruzzine

The Certified Commercial Investment Members of Northern Nevada recognized one of its chapter members who recently earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, the global standard for professional achievement from the CCIM Institute.

Greg Ruzzine, of Reno's LOGIC Commercial Real Estate, was one of the nation's industry professionals who earned the CCIM designation during the organization's 2018 Midyear Governance Meetings held April 8-12 at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay. To earn the designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case study driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Learn more about CCIM Institute's education and designation program at ccim.com.

Daniel Puz and Jen Colley

Daniel Puz, of The Puz Group, and Jen Colley, of The Colley Home Group, have joined eXp Realty, making them the first two real estate teams in Reno to join The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage.

Puz started his real estate career in 2013 with Keller Williams where he was the recipient of the organization's Rookie of the Year award. In 2016, at 36, Puz was the youngest agent to receive the highly coveted distinction of "Top Individual Agent."

Jen Colley is a licensed Realtor since 2002. She joined Keller Williams in 2015, working her way to the Top 30 within 5 months. She stayed in the Top 5 for the remainder of her journey there. Colley has experience with multiple facets of real estate, from building to investing and property management for a large number of properties in the State of Washington where she owned an independent brokerage until selling it in June of 2016.

Jason Collins

The physicians and staff of Gastroenterology Consultants welcome Dr. Jason Collins to Northern Nevada and to the practice. Before moving to the area in May, Dr. Collins owned and operated his own practice in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Dr. Collins has a clinical interest in Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Originally from Chicago, Dr. Collins completed medical school and his residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He completed his fellowship at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He's a member of the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Shauna Ganes

Shauna Ganes, a Reno RE/MAX Realty Affiliates agent and member of the David Morris Group, was recently appointed as the co-chair of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Business Champions Council. Throughout the previous year, Ganes has been working with the CMNH Business Champions Council to help support Reno's CMN hospital, Renown Children's Hospital. As co-chair, Ganes hopes to build a new vision for the CMNH Business Champions Council by focusing on building teamwork and connection with council members.

The David Morris Group supports the Renown Children's Hospital by donating a portion of every commission to CMNH. They also donate the funds they raise offering balloon rides to their clients during the Great Reno Balloon Race each September and by donating the profits earned through selling books about Reno written by local author, Mark Curtis.

Kyle Marsh

Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International announced Kyle Marsh has been promoted to the service manager for the company's Idealease and Paclease divisions.

In his new role, Marsh will be responsible for managing the overall productivity of the leasing service department. He will also manage the department's personnel.

Marsh brings more than 14 years of experience to his new role. His most recent position was a service technician for Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment, where he was responsible for performing bumper-to-bumper truck repair, as well as all new truck setups and customizations. Marsh recently completed the BLA service manager class.

Chris D. Nichols

Incline Law Group recently announced an Of Counsel relationship with Chris D. Nichols.

Nichols is an attorney who brings more than 25 years of experience and knowledge in the areas of estate planning, bankruptcy and debt; real estate, gaming and business law. He also serves as general counsel for many of his clients.

Nichols has been licensed to practice law in Nevada since 1987 and Utah since 1984 including all federal and state courts in Nevada and Utah as well as Ninth Circuit Court of appeals. He received his J.D. from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney School of Law in 1984, and his Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude from Weber State University.

Peter Stanton

Peter Stanton is bringing his extensive fundraising skill-set to KNPB as Vice President of Development. Stanton is an experienced fundraising leader in this community committed to furthering the mission of impact-driven organizations.

Previously, Stanton has worked at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, and most recently at CARE Chest of Sierra Nevada, where he raised over $2 million and grew cash revenue by 20.2 percent in two years.

Stanton has dedicated his career to making the world a better, more neighborly place and believes deeply in helping donors and trustees achieve their philanthropic goals. He holds a BA in Economics from Oregon State University.