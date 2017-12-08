Asia Union moves into Northern Nevada

Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corp., has announced plans to open a facility at the TRI Center in Storey County.

The announcement was made at the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada’s (EDAWN) “New and Expanded Companies” welcome reception Thursday, Dec. 7.

Asia Union, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global manufacturer of purification, packaging, and distribution of ultra-pure process chemistry used in the semiconductor, flat panel display, and solar cell markets. The company has additional operations in China, Philippines, Singapore, and Japan.

The new Asia Union facility in Northern Nevada is currently under construction and expected to be open in fourth quarter of 2018. The company is expected to hired up to 100 people to work in the facility in the next few years.

“AUECC is very excited to be able to call Northern Nevada home to our USA Headquarters,” said Morgan Cawthon, President, AUECC North America. “The decision to locate the first of our high tech manufacturing plants in Storey County was underscored by the tremendous support offered by Governor Sandoval’s office and the collaborative approach to business development experienced with Storey County’s permitting officials.”