Asian tech firm AUECC coming to region

Northern Nevada has landed another high-tech firm, this time from Asia: AUECC, a manufacturer of process chemistry used in semiconductors, flat panel displays and solar cell markets.

"We came to the U.S., we looked around and we're glad to say we landed in Northern Nevada. It's a great place," Morgan Cawthon, president of AUECC North Ameria, said as his company was welcomed at a Dec. 7 reception for 2017 new and expanded companies put on by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada.

The Taiwan-based company, with the full name Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corporation, is expected to hire more than 100 people, mostly engineers, over the next few years at its plant to be located in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in Storey County.

"The chip industry is in an upswing now. We're reaching out," Cawthon told about 400 people in attendance at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. "We'll start recruiting at Truckee Meadows Community College, Sierra Nevada College, University of Nevada, Reno."

In all, EDAWN welcomed 29 new or expanded companies that collectively will create an estimated 2,856 jobs in locations in Reno, Washoe County, Fernley, and the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, a 102,000-acre business park 17 miles east of Sparks.