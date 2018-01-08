Atlantis applies for innovative WaterStart pilot program

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno has partnered with WaterStart, a water technology incubator based in the Las Vegas campus of the Desert Research Institute, and WINT, a San Francisco and Tel Aviv-based water intelligence company for a new pilot program.

The pilot project features WINT's data-driven platform, which uses pattern recognition and sophisticated algorithms to analyze water flow and equip real estate owners and managers with actionable insights that cut costs and protect against costly water damage.

Atlantis is the first site in Nevada to apply WINT's solution as a result of the partnership.

This initiative comes in the wake of Nevada and Israel's signing of a memorandum of understanding on water innovation, and is reportedly the first of its kind collaboration agreement between a U.S. state and Israel.

The deal — reached between Nevada's WaterStart public-private joint venture and Israel's National Technological Innovation Authority at an event organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — paves the way for Israeli water technology companies to eventually set up research and production facilities in the notoriously arid state of Nevada. The aims of the agreement are to intensify mutual cooperation in innovation, and to lay the groundwork for bilateral joint projects in the future.

"Partnering with WaterStart has had a profound impact on how we manage our water usage at Atlantis. The analytics we receive from the program have helped us put processes into place that help us to better utilize our resources to conserve more water and ultimately, to save money," said Atlantis Casino Corporate Director of Engineering Perry Sanders. "Atlantis is thankful to be the pilot program with WINT and to assist them in establishing a foothold in the United States and grow their business here. We are thrilled that our partnership will lead to additional jobs in Reno and that WINT will become a part of the economic boom the city is currently experiencing."